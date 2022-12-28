ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

AZFamily

Valley rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Rain & snow to ring in the new year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few scattered showers this morning in the Valley should give way to a partly sunny and dry afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s to warm to the low 60s today. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday, which will likely be a dry...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year

ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Expect a cloudy and possibly rainy New Year's Eve and Day

The Valley could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations, and another round of snow in the mountains. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to warn our viewers of hazardous driving conditions. Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Brenna Temple

Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for January 2023

The Farmer’s Almanac is no ordinary guide to weather forecasts. It stands as a leader in forecasting accuracy, commanding respect far and wide amongst its devoted followers and proficient meteorologists alike. With a near-perfect track record, the information provided in their yearly publication not only has the capacity to prepare us for storms and general temperature fluctuations, but also to tell us about the natural world around us with astonishing accuracy. The Farmer’s Almanac is an ancient tool of grave importance that remains indispensable today for not only locations all over Arizona, but for weather enthusiasts all over the world.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Winter weather hits the Valley and high country

PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
gilaherald.com

Be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state

PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season continues, drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on the state’s highways, as winter storms bring rain and snow to Arizona over the next several days. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Pleasant stretch of weather abruptly ends as storms head to Arizona

PHOENIX — A fetch of Pacific moisture is about to deliver a series of storm systems starting late Tuesday. Rain will start to move into northern Arizona mid-late Tuesday afternoon. The low deserts will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the rain to arrive. This setup will translate to a sloppy, wet Wednesday morning commute.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Numerous northern Arizona cities plan New Year's Eve festivities

Numerous northern Arizona cities are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday. Flagstaff’s annual Great Pine Cone Drop is back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition began in 1999 and draws hundreds of people to downtown Flagstaff for two New Year’s Eve celebrations, at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

