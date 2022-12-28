Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Valley rain and mountain snow
The Valley could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations, and another round of snow in the mountains. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to warn our viewers of hazardous driving conditions. Expect a cloudy and possibly rainy New Year's Eve and Day. Updated:...
AZFamily
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
AZFamily
Rain & snow to ring in the new year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few scattered showers this morning in the Valley should give way to a partly sunny and dry afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s to warm to the low 60s today. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday, which will likely be a dry...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
kjzz.org
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
AZFamily
Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
AZFamily
Expect a cloudy and possibly rainy New Year's Eve and Day
The Valley could see around a half-inch to an inch of rain in many locations, and another round of snow in the mountains. We issued a First Alert on Sunday to warn our viewers of hazardous driving conditions. Mild temperatures on Friday and Saturday will close out the year. Updated:...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
AZFamily
PHOTO GALLERY: Heavy snow falls in Arizona’s High Country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A winter storm that moved into Arizona early Wednesday dropped several inches of snow in the High Country. Check out the photos shared by Arizona’s Family viewers from areas including Flagstaff, Williams, Pinetop and more.
Arizona Weather: Farmers' Almanac predictions for January 2023
The Farmer’s Almanac is no ordinary guide to weather forecasts. It stands as a leader in forecasting accuracy, commanding respect far and wide amongst its devoted followers and proficient meteorologists alike. With a near-perfect track record, the information provided in their yearly publication not only has the capacity to prepare us for storms and general temperature fluctuations, but also to tell us about the natural world around us with astonishing accuracy. The Farmer’s Almanac is an ancient tool of grave importance that remains indispensable today for not only locations all over Arizona, but for weather enthusiasts all over the world.
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
gilaherald.com
Be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state
PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season continues, drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on the state’s highways, as winter storms bring rain and snow to Arizona over the next several days. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm...
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
12news.com
Pleasant stretch of weather abruptly ends as storms head to Arizona
PHOENIX — A fetch of Pacific moisture is about to deliver a series of storm systems starting late Tuesday. Rain will start to move into northern Arizona mid-late Tuesday afternoon. The low deserts will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the rain to arrive. This setup will translate to a sloppy, wet Wednesday morning commute.
knau.org
Numerous northern Arizona cities plan New Year's Eve festivities
Numerous northern Arizona cities are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday. Flagstaff’s annual Great Pine Cone Drop is back in-person this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition began in 1999 and draws hundreds of people to downtown Flagstaff for two New Year’s Eve celebrations, at 10:00 p.m. and again at midnight.
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
