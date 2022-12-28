Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
KJCT8
KJCT HOMELESSNESS SNOW
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. ALL THAT NEW SNOW MEANS THE SNOWPACK IS EVEN MORE UNSTABLE... YOU'RE LOOKING AT PICTURES OF RECENT SLIDES. KJCT 1227 ORCHARD MESA POOL FOLO. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST. WE HAVE...
KJCT8
KJCT AVALANCHE DANGER
94kix.com
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors. Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
94kix.com
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
KJCT8
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
nbc11news.com
Snow on track to return Friday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
westernslopenow.com
Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
KJCT8
City responds to snowy roads conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
KJCT8
A snowy mess for our New Years weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man
I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
KJCT8
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Public defender for Rifle man shot by police: ‘His hand wasn’t on the gun when he was shot’
Garfield County Public Defender Elise Myer argued in district court Thursday that her client’s hand was not on his handgun when a Rifle Police officer and a Garfield County Sheriff’s deputy shot him. “I don’t think this case is straightforward and that the affidavit speaks for itself,” she...
KJCT8
Athletes of the Week: Central Warriors Wrestling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Central High School Warriors Wrestling Team has been on a tear so far this season, but they have hit a bit of an off stretch of their schedule. Students are on winter break, but the Warriors aren’t taking a break from practice. " I...
