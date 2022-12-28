ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. ALL THAT NEW SNOW MEANS THE SNOWPACK IS EVEN MORE UNSTABLE... YOU'RE LOOKING AT PICTURES OF RECENT SLIDES. KJCT 1227 ORCHARD MESA POOL FOLO. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST.
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. MOTHER NATURE IS REMINDING US WHAT WINTER IS SUPPOSED TO FEEL LIKE AND THOSE LIVING ON THE STREETS ARE STRUGGLING TO FIND A PLACE TO ESCAPE IT. KJCT 1227 ORCHARD MESA POOL FOLO. Updated:
94kix.com

What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You

Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
94kix.com

Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps

There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
KJCT8

Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
nbc11news.com

Snow on track to return Friday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
westernslopenow.com

Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it's making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
KJCT8

City responds to snowy roads conditions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. "It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen," said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. "It was just it was magical.". Oakes...
KJCT8

A snowy mess for our New Years weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
ESPN Western Colorado

The Legend of Grand Junction's Speedo Man

I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
KJCT8

Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
KJCT8

Athletes of the Week: Central Warriors Wrestling

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Central High School Warriors Wrestling Team has been on a tear so far this season, but they have hit a bit of an off stretch of their schedule. Students are on winter break, but the Warriors aren't taking a break from practice. " I...
