Georgia State

Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday's winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  5. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  6. $565 million (est)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

