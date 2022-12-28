ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Kate Middleton jokes about getting ‘an early start’ on Christmas Day as she discusses children’s presents

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fc4OF_0jwApJcs00

Kate Middleton has poked fun at how she got an “early start” on Christmas Day, as she spoke about the presents that she and Prince William gave to their children .

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday . As they walked from the Sandringham House to church, with King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, William and Kate were also joined by their three children: Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

On Twitter, one fan shared a video of Kate approaching a group of well-wishers, before accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young girl named India. After thanking and greeting the child, Kate asked: “Have you had a nice morning? Has Father Christmas been?,” referring to the traditional English name for Santa Claus.

In response, India nodded and asked the Princess how she was doing, prompting Kate to speak briefly about her Christmas festivities.

“I’ve had a lovely morning,” she said. “Had quite an early start this morning, as I’m sure you did.”

When a woman behind India asked Kate if her children got “lots of nice things” for Christmas, the Duchess of Cambridge responded: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”

In the comments of the video, many Twitter users praised Kate for her sweet interaction with the well-wisher.

“She’s the sweetest and so good with kids!” one wrote, while another said: “She is so natural and friendly, just perfect.”

On Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a rare glimpse of their family life. On Twitter, the pair marked the occasion by tweeting an image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, which was painted by their eldest son .

They explained that the painting had been done by George, while captioning the post: “Happy Christmas!” The artwork impressed fans, many praised the nine-year-old’s art skills and thanked his parents for sharing his painting.

Earlier this month, Kate dedicated a Christmas carol service to Queen Elizabeth II and paid tribute to the late royal’s “legacy”. In a pre-recorded introductory message for her annual festive concert, she acknowledged how much the Queen loved Christmas .

“Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion,” the royal said. “Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us.”

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Louis Shouts Out For Princess Charlotte Thinking He Was Left Behind During Family's Christmas Walk

The adorable Prince Louis was once again the center of attention at a royal outing!On Christmas Day, members of the monarchy greeted the public outside St. Mary Magdalene Church after they attended service, and one eyewitness caught Prince William and Kate Middleton's tot schmoozing all on his own, only to eventually realize the rest of his family had continued walking on.In a video clip posted to Twitter, the tot was receiving gifts from well-wishers when he suddenly took off, running down the walkway and shouting "Charlotte," presumably asking his 7-year-old sister to wait for him. Photogs caught another funny moment...
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Tiara Wear Came with a Royal First — for Her Hair!

 The Princess of Wales let her hair down — literally — for a Buckingham Palace reception There's something different about Kate Middleton's latest look! The Princess of Wales, 40, sparkled in the Lotus Flower tiara at a Buckingham Palace reception on Tuesday night, joining Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla to host the Diplomatic Corps for the first time in three years. Kate was radiant in the delicate floral headpiece, which she tucked into straight, sleek strands teased at the crown, face-framing layers slicked behind her ears. The subtle style marked the first time...
SheKnows

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
BOSTON, MA
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
320K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy