Jackson County, MI

Missing doctor from Henry Ford Jackson Hospital found dead

By Andrew Birkle
abc27 News
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22, has been found dead, according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety (BLDPS).

Dr. Payan worked at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital and was reported missing after not contacting his employer, family, or friends.

On Tuesday, officials said Dr. Payan’s body was found in a pond near his home around 12:30 p.m.

Detectives got access to his home video camera system, which was password protected, and saw Dr. Payan walking away from his home in the afternoon.

The property was checked by K-9s, drones and people walking around and they couldn’t find anything.

ORIGINAL: Missing doctor last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital

Holes were eventually cut in the ice of the pond near his home on Monday and divers discovered his body Tuesday.

Detectives think Dr. Payan would have been dead before he was reported missing because of the weather conditions.

The Jackson County Medical Examiners Office will do an autopsy and toxicology test to help give more information in this investigation, BLDPS said.

“We would like to thank the Jackson County Dive Team, Michigan Search and Rescue, J-DART, the neighbors, and the public for their assistance during this incident. Our thoughts are with Dr. Payan’s family and friends,” said Michael L. Jester, Director of Public Safety for Blackman-Leoni Township.

His car was at his home and he was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22.

Police spent hours searching his property in Jackson County, which is roughly 200 acres.

According to his bio on Henry Ford Health’s website, Dr. Payan specialized in psychiatry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

abc27 News

Comments / 0

