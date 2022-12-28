ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Wegmans issues voluntary recall due to Salmonella risk

By James Battaglia
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A34z7_0jwApHrQ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products impacted by the recall can be found here .

According to Wegmans, the voluntary recall is being issued as a precaution after some of the soil they were grown in tested positive for Salmonella. That soil was provided by one of Wegmans’ organic farms in Ithaca, and was tested by the supplier.

Customers can return the items for a full refund. Anyone who bought the products using a Shopper’s Club card will be alerted about the recall by phone. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-934-3663.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca firefighters extinguish Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center fire

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center had to close for a brief period of time Friday morning for a fire. The Ithaca Fire Department says they extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes. Officials with the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center say the small blaze started in a load of recycling at the facility. It reopened around 1:00 p.m. The center will be open for regular hours next week, including Monday.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Farmers Market Announces Winter Hours

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The vendors of the Corning Farmers Market have moved indoors for the winter season. Shoppers can find the market on Thursdays from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Marconi Lodge on West Pulteney Street in Corning. This season marks the second year that the Winter Market is in the Marconi Lodge, offering customers easy and convenient parking to access the market.
CORNING, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
OWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
NewsChannel 36

Phone scam warning: Reports of scammers posing as banks

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Scam phone calls are not going away anytime soon, and every day we hear about a new scam that targets your pocketbook or wallet. Some of these scammers are putting a "local" spin on their scheme. "The phone calls themselves are spoofed. They're pretending to be...
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville Firefighters free trapped driver

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trapped driver is rescued in Cortland County. The Cortlandville Fire Department was dispatched to Highland Road just after 11:00 am Thursday for a reported vehicle rollover. Firefighters found the person conscious but entrapped. They used a hydraulic rescue tool to open the driver’s side side door in less than 5 minutes. The driver was transported to a medical facility for injuries.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on gas prices in Cortland County

Gas prices in Cortland County have been dropping, but the county’s average isn’t in line with the state average. According to AAA, The current county average gas price is $3.561-per-gallon. The state average, on the other hand, is $3.401-per-gallon. Nationally, the average is $3.179. A breakdown of prices...
wxhc.com

Village of Homer Residents: Garbage and Recycling Update

The Village of Homer is providing a few garbage and recycling updates for this week’s pickup to help Village residents who may have a few questions. Garbage and recycling pickup will occur on their regularly scheduled day for this week, but the village is asking residents to ensure it is done properly by providing a few tips.
HOMER, NY
WETM 18 News

A history of significant blizzards and snow storms in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This holiday weekend saw a fierce bomb cyclone sweep across much of the country, and just a few hours away, the wind, cold temperatures, and constant lake effect snow has left dozens of people dead in Buffalo, N.Y. While the Southern Tier doesn’t experience the routine lake effect storms like cities […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Where Does Broome County Rank in Life Expectancy?

A recent study ranked all New York counties by the average life expectancy of its residents, and Broome County could have done a little better. The study, done by Stacker using data from the 2022 County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, determined that Broome County tied for 19th out of all New York counties in having the shortest average life expectancy.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

FBI investigating outage affecting Onondaga County records system

Syracuse, N.Y. — The FBI and Homeland Security are investigating an outage that has affected the Onondaga County Clerk’s records system since Monday. Cott Systems Inc., the third-party vendor the county contracts with for online record management, notified the clerk’s office on Monday that it detected potentially malicious files and shut down all of its servers to find the source of the problem.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Shooting incident in Ithaca leaves one injured

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual. According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30. A complainant reported to police...
ITHACA, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy