Kentucky State

Cold thaw leaves abandoned cars stranded

By Jessica Jacoby
 2 days ago

(WEHT) – As the snow and ice start to thaw out, a common sight to see along major interstates and highways is abandoned cars.

Some drivers who didn’t have a choice to be out driving, had to leave their cars behind when they got stuck. What some might not realize is whose responsibility it is to move the car.

How to transfer a car title

In both Kentucky and Indiana, it is the owner’s job to move the car. In Indiana, police check the abandoned cars and mark them with tape. The car will be towed by them after 24 hours. In Kentucky, the car is considered abandoned after three days and is then towed by the Kentucky State Police or local law enforcement.

More information about abandoned vehicle laws and what to do can be found here.

