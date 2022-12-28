ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KTRE

Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested

SABINE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar caught after nearly a year on the run

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken convicted murderer Matthew Edgar into custody after he was on the run for nearly a year, according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. In 2020, Edgar was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19. She was found shot outside of Hemphill on Halloween 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas

Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Texas, Louisiana authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s

ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas and Louisiana law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving. Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
longviewtexas.gov

LPD investigating early morning shooting at a local restaurant

Longview, TX: On December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds., and they were transported to a local hospital. The male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.
LONGVIEW, TX

