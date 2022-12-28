Read full article on original website
KTRE
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
Lufkin, Nacogdoches in the Bull’s Eye for 2 Severe Weather Events
It didn't take long for the humidity and above-normal temperatures to filter back into the Pineywoods. Wasn't it just a couple of days ago that we were experiencing wind chills below zero?. Anyone who has lived in East Texas for a while knows that when the warmer temps come in...
KTRE
City of Overton, VFD deal resignations, funding
The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
KTRE
Sabine County murderer was found on porch in northeastern part of county
Kevin Dutton, the former District Attorney for the 1st Judicial District of Texas tried Edgar’s case and said he is happy to see justice for the family. Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland...
KTRE
Former Sabine County DA ‘ecstatic’ Mathew Edgar arrested
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
Officials: East Texas fugitive convicted of killing his girlfriend was found back porch of Sabine County home
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
KFDM-TV
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar caught after nearly a year on the run
The U.S. Marshals Service has taken convicted murderer Matthew Edgar into custody after he was on the run for nearly a year, according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. In 2020, Edgar was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19. She was found shot outside of Hemphill on Halloween 2020.
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
Longview man arrested, charged with murder in Waffle House shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Longview Waffle House. Rayshon Weston LaGarde, of Longview, was taken the Gregg County Jail and his bond has been set at $1.5 million. The shooting on Dec. 23 left one dead and […]
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
KTRE
3 Angelina County officers apply to be first new sheriff in decade
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Change is coming to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Greg Sanches is set to retire on Jan. 1 after a decade of service to the county. Three officers have applied for the soon-to-be vacant position and all have established law enforcement experience. Those...
KTRE
Texas, Louisiana authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s
ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas and Louisiana law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving. Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
KTRE
Man convicted of murder after walking away from Sabine County courthouse back in custody
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Matthew Edgar was apprehended and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. Edgar was immediately taken to the Sabine County Jail to await formal sentencing by the court, the sheriff’s office...
longviewtexas.gov
LPD investigating early morning shooting at a local restaurant
Longview, TX: On December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:08 a.m., Longview Police Officers responded to a shooting at the Waffle House located at 318 East Loop 281. Officers located an adult male and an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds., and they were transported to a local hospital. The male victim was identified as 27-year-old Kendall Marshall of Longview who was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim was flown to an out-of-town hospital and is in stable condition.
KTRE
Crews repair major leak in San Augustine water line; boil water notice still in effect
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - The City of San Augustine says work crews have repaired a major water leak from a 16-inch water main transmission line in the City Lake addition. The city said emergency repairs were completed by 6 p.m. Wednesday and pressure was returning to the system. Earlier...
