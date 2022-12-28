Read full article on original website
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
Lost luggage piling up at MSY with Southwest Airlines customers stranded
KENNER, La. — Southwest Airlines is still scrambling after a Christmas weekend travel nightmare. Southwest canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of passengers -- and their bags -- across the country. There are hundreds of bags sitting in MSY's baggage claim that travelers have been searching for. Angie Burgos...
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
wbrz.com
Coast Guard suspends search for passengers after helicopter leaving oil platform crashed in Gulf near La. coast
PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Search and rescue crews have suspended a search effort for four people who were aboard a helicopter when it crashed near the Louisiana coast early Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call reporting the crash around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. While reportedly leaving an oil rig,...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
Flight delays, cancelations serve as Christmas nightmare for would-be passengers at MSY
NEW ORLEANS — There wasn't much Christmas cheer at Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday. Instead, there were long lines, rerouted luggage, and lots of waiting as many flights were delayed for hours or canceled altogether. “We originally had a flight for Christmas day, and we were going to...
NOLA.com
These eight New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Most Southwest flights out of New Orleans canceled or delayed as travel woes continue
NEW ORLEANS — The brutal winter storm that swept through the U.S. is causing major problems for air travelers, especially for Southwest Airlines passengers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. According to flimsy.com, as of 8:00 a.m. Southwest has only 5 flights scheduled on time and 38 flights...
The Daily South
This 30-Hour Train Ride Between New York And New Orleans Connects Dozens Of Southern Cities
Hop aboard Amtrak’s Crescent Route for one of the best ways to travel the South. Amtrak's Crescent Route runs daily between New York City and New Orleans, servicing 32 stations across 1,377 miles of the southeastern United States including Washington, D.C., Charlottesville, Atlanta, and Birmingham. “You can tour Monticello...
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
Coast Guard suspends search for four people after helicopter crash
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
Illegal dumping in New Orleans East continues to cause problems
NEW ORLEANS — Illegal dumping especially of tires continues to cause problems, especially in New Orleans East. DOTD has picked up 30,000 tires in the East since January, with crews picking up 300-500 a day. Scott Boyle from the department says clean up crews have made a difference, and...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out Overnight at Disneyland, Reportedly Damages New Orleans Square Train Station
A fire broke out in New Orleans Square during the period when Disneyland was closed, between the night of December 28 and the early morning hours of December 29. The fire reportedly damaged the New Orleans Railroad Station. Specifically, the building on the far right nearest the water tower in the picture above.
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
WDSU
Edna Karr student shot and killed while visiting family in California
ANTIOCH, Calif. — Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, was a 16-year-old boy from New Orleans who was shot and killed on Dec. 17 in a park in Antioch. According to his mom, he was walking from his aunt's house with a cousin to a park when he was shot and killed.
Overnight shooting on I-10 leaves man wounded
A man is recovering after being shot on I-10 Thursday morning. It happened on I-10 east at Louisa Street around 3:00 a.m.
WWL
