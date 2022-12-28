Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Veterans Guest House helping families ahead of the new year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.
mynews4.com
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
mynews4.com
New Year's Eve firework show on for now in downtown Reno despite inclement weather
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The show will go on... at least for now. The annual fireworks show at the ROW in downtown Reno is still slated for Saturday night at midnight to ring in the new year. A spokeswoman for the casinos said a final...
mynews4.com
SPCA dog 'Sugar Sugar' looking for a forever home after 278 days in the shelter
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno SPCA Northern Nevada is hoping to find a home for a dog with a catchy name, Sugar Sugar. The large breed mix is one of many animals looking for a permanent home in the new year. Sugar Sugar has been one of the longest residents at the animal shelter and is wishing for a meet and greet with a family soon.
mynews4.com
One person killed after shooting in downtown Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Carson City Wednesday evening, said the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). According to CCSO, the victim died from his injuries after the suspect shot him in the chest. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Samuel...
mynews4.com
Man charged with open murder after shooting in downtown Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in downtown Carson City Wednesday evening. Authorities responded to the area of East William and North Stewart streets in downtown just after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. Investigators determined the suspect, 19-year-old...
mynews4.com
Man falls face first while running from cops after armed robbery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after an armed robbery at a Sparks gas station early Friday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m. on December 30, police responded to the Golden Gate gas station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard on the report of an armed robbery.
mynews4.com
Police asking for help identifying debit card fraud suspect in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a debit card fraud suspect. According to CCSO, on Friday, Dec. 16, the suspect went to a CVS Pharmacy located in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' card information. The suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars from the victims' funds using the information from the stolen cards.
mynews4.com
Suspect charged with arson after fire at historic Fox Hotel in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed three historic buildings in Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in October. The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District (CLCFPD) and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel on Oct. 13. The hotel is located at 95 W. Main St. in Dayton.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Reno man's murder in 2021 still unsolved
Reno, NEV — News 4 viewer Iris wrote in asking about a murder that happened a year and a half ago in Reno. Iris says she hasn't heard any updates since it happened and she's wondering if there are any new leads in the case?. Here's what I found...
mynews4.com
Man arrested accused of climbing into young girl's bedroom window in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a teenage girl's bedroom in Sparks on Wednesday morning. The Sparks Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of E Street on Dec. 28 around 9 a.m. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported that she saw a Hispanic man forcibly opening and climbing into her bedroom window as she slept.
