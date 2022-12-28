ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Guest House helping families ahead of the new year

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As the new year approaches, local non-profits are reminding the community about the available resources. Leaders with the non-profit, Veterans Guest House in Reno said, during the holidays a lot of people get sick, end up in unexpected situations, or need some extra medical care. The guest house allows veterans and their families to stay somewhere safe while they are receiving medical treatment regardless of insurance.
SPCA dog 'Sugar Sugar' looking for a forever home after 278 days in the shelter

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The Reno SPCA Northern Nevada is hoping to find a home for a dog with a catchy name, Sugar Sugar. The large breed mix is one of many animals looking for a permanent home in the new year. Sugar Sugar has been one of the longest residents at the animal shelter and is wishing for a meet and greet with a family soon.
One person killed after shooting in downtown Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Carson City Wednesday evening, said the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). According to CCSO, the victim died from his injuries after the suspect shot him in the chest. The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Samuel...
Man charged with open murder after shooting in downtown Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting in downtown Carson City Wednesday evening. Authorities responded to the area of East William and North Stewart streets in downtown just after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. Investigators determined the suspect, 19-year-old...
Police asking for help identifying debit card fraud suspect in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying a debit card fraud suspect. According to CCSO, on Friday, Dec. 16, the suspect went to a CVS Pharmacy located in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' card information. The suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars from the victims' funds using the information from the stolen cards.
Suspect charged with arson after fire at historic Fox Hotel in Dayton

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed three historic buildings in Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in October. The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District (CLCFPD) and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a fire at the historic Fox Hotel on Oct. 13. The hotel is located at 95 W. Main St. in Dayton.
Ask Joe: Reno man's murder in 2021 still unsolved

Reno, NEV — News 4 viewer Iris wrote in asking about a murder that happened a year and a half ago in Reno. Iris says she hasn't heard any updates since it happened and she's wondering if there are any new leads in the case?. Here's what I found...
Man arrested accused of climbing into young girl's bedroom window in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a teenage girl's bedroom in Sparks on Wednesday morning. The Sparks Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of E Street on Dec. 28 around 9 a.m. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, reported that she saw a Hispanic man forcibly opening and climbing into her bedroom window as she slept.
