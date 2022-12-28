Read full article on original website
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Iowa couple accused of drowning baby in bathtub because they feared she had meth in her blood
Two parents have been arrested for allegedly drowning their newborn in a bathtub because they feared authorities would find meth in her blood and remove custody of their older child. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, the Fort Dodge Police Department said on Wednesday. The couple also has a two-year-old son. An affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WHO13 reveals that Ms Blaha gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November in the bathroom of her home in the 900 block of Central Avenue. She reportedly asked...
I caught my dead husband soothing our son on a baby monitor and posted it on TikTok
That’s the spirit! While checking a baby monitor to ensure that her 11-month-old son, Leo, was sound asleep in his crib, mom of two Whitney Allen noticed an orb of light bouncing off of the baby’s head. Immediately, she believed that the beam was the spirit of her dead husband. “My husband passed away on April 7, 2022, when our second son, Leo, was 3 months old,” wrote Allen, from Pennsylvania, in the closed captions of her viral TikTok video. “Tonight, I felt like I saw my husband soothing our baby.” In her paranormal post, which has amassed more than 8.1 million views, Allen shared...
'It's too much:' Mom describes 4-year-old daughter's trauma after dog attack in New Jersey
The mother had just arrived at a home on Voorhees Street and was taking her daughter out of a car seat when a brown-haired pitbull attacked them.
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Toddler Overdosed After Finding Fentanyl At California Park, Father Claims
A toddler is recovering in the hospital after nearly dying from a fentanyl overdose at a park in California. The boy's father, Ivan Matkovic, posted about the disturbing incident on the social media app Nextdoor. He said that his ten-month-old son was at Moscone Park in San Francisco with his nanny when the boy began acting sluggish and started turning blue.
Parents Furious After Daughter Reveals to Sibling They Had Him to 'Replace' Sick Child
Photo byPhoto by Clayton Cardinalli on UnsplashonUnsplash. Life can get very busy very quickly when you have more than two children in a household. This chaotic lifestyle gets even worse when one of those children is diagnosed with a terrible disease.
Biological parents of 2-year-old foster child coping with loss of their daughter
News 12’s Samantha Chaney sits down with the biological parents of Tate as they share their feelings on this devastating loss.
Mother recalls horrifying moment she found three-year-old daughter choking in bathtub on toy
Leah Porritt, 42, from Baltimore, found her then three-year-old daughter in the bathtub with her lips turning 'white' and unable to breathe. She tried to help her daughter, but nothing was working.
Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter
It was been 30 days since 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public, getting off at her school bus stop. NBC News Valerie Castro reports on how Madalina’s mother and step-father have now been charged with failing to report her disappearance for weeks. Dec. 22, 2022.
Baby Chimp Who Melted His Mother's Heart In Viral Video Is Found Dead In Her Arms
Kucheza and his mom, Mahale, had charmed the world with their love-filled reunion after he was born.
Doctors 'can't think of a natural cause' for projectile vomiting of baby allegedly overfed by nurse Lucy Letby
A doctor testified that he could think of no natural cause for the severe projectile vomiting of a baby who alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby is accused of attempting to murder.
‘Mom of the year’ heroically saves daughter from ‘rabid’ raccoon in wild video
She took out the trash-panda. A courageous Connecticut woman is being hailed as “mom of the year” online after heroically rescuing her daughter from a vicious raccoon that latched onto her leg. A video of her deed has amassed 16.6 million views on Twitter as users laud her bravery in the face of a ferocious beast. “I heard her screaming and ran to see what was going on. I thought maybe she slammed her hand in the door, I was not expecting to see a raccoon attacking her,” Logan Kelsey MacNamara told Storyful while recounting the “unprovoked” attack, which occurred last week...
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?
Mike and Joan Cook with their daughter, Ashlyn in 2005Photo byRoanoke Times. Joan Renee Cook lived in Salem, Virginia. The 44-year-old was separated from her husband, Mike, and they shared custody of their 7-year-old daughter Ashlyn. Joan was a loving mom who worked as an administrative assistant at a retirement community. She was introverted and mostly kept to herself.
Mother Of Late Child Gets Heartbreaking Call
TOMS RIVER – The phone call literally left the young mother breathless with disbelief. Breanna Micciolo immediately called her mother Rebecca, who shared her daughter’s alarm. Breanna is the mother of the late Corey Micciolo, whose life was cut short on April 2, 2021, at just six years...
Two doulas help dad deliver baby during a blizzard with help from strangers on Facebook
Working remotely usually isn't this hands on but two doulas in Buffalo had to get creative when a patient went into labor while trapped inside the house due to the historic blizzard. Davon and Erica Thompson found themselves in a peculiar situation when Erica went into labor on Christmas Eve.Davon called 911 multiple times in an attempt to get assistance but the operator couldn't send anyone out according to NBC News. But the baby was not going to wait until EMS was free. Erica's contractions quickly jumped to just three minutes apart and Davon knew he was about to become a midwife.Davon told the Buffalo News, “At that point, I was like: ‘This is going to be me. I’m going to have to put my big boy pants on and figure this out,’" so he reached out to a friend.
Woman is charged with murder following death of father-of-two who was stabbed after Christmas
Teresa Hanson, aged 53, of West Cowick has been charged and remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today following the death of the father-of-two.
