Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close. According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures. Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | How does climate change affect temperature swings?

TOLEDO, Ohio — From arctic wind chills to spring-like warmth, this week has delivered a vast array of weather conditions. One week ago, a historic winter storm dosed out gale-force winds and blowing snow drifts across the region, delaying holiday travel for millions. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, temperatures climbed and snow melted. This week's thaw kicked off a spring-like warmup as temperatures soared to the 50s.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire

PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Store Coming To West Unity

CONSTRUCTION SITE … Snow lies on the little bit that was accomplished at the old High School site in West Unity, toward the building of a merged Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree, Inc. owns Family Dollar now and is choosing to build joined stores where they would be helpful. Construction was halted until permits could arrive to make it all legal. Those permits are now in and the building should begin soon. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WEST UNITY, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica, Cigna finalize coverage agreement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have finalized an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in the new year, ProMedica announced Thursday. “We are pleased that Cigna and ProMedica were finally able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on the few outstanding terms that remained, resulting in a newly signed contract before the end of the year,” Don Pirc, Vice President of Managed Care with ProMedica said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, patients with Cigna insurance can expect their trusted ProMedica providers to remain in-network without any gap in coverage.”
TOLEDO, OH

