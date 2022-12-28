Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
13abc.com
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department: western WIC site temporarily closes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Women, Infants & Children Clinic is temporarily closed due to a broken water line. According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the WIC clinic located on 330 Oak Terrance Blvd., Holland has been temporarily closed. An alternative location has been set up for participants...
Maintenance work to cause lane closure on Coy Road in Oregon for 3 weeks
TOLEDO, Ohio — Maintenance work on Coy Road between Navarre Avenue and Yorktown Drive will cause a lane closure for over three weeks in January, according to a press release issued by Oregon city officials. From Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Friday, Jan. 20, Degen Excavating will perform maintenance work...
Freezing temperatures burst pipes, force two Toledo senior centers to temporarily close
TOLEDO, Ohio — The East Toledo Senior Center and Friendship Park Community Center were forced to close Tuesday due to burst water pipes from below-freezing temperatures over the weekend. The damage caused by the extreme cold is unprecedented and hasn't happened to the East Toledo Senior Center in Point...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
WTOL-TV
Historic Toledo shoe repair shop looks to legacy, future of business
Pasquale and Sons Shoe Repair has stayed in the same location for 75 years. Here's how two brothers are continuing their father's legacy.
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Cold weekend temperatures causes multiple closures
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cold temperatures over the weekend has caused multiple centers to close. According to the City of Toledo the Friendship Park Community Center and the East Toledo Senior Center are temporarily closed because of the cold weekend temperatures. Facility staff members are currently working on repairs.
WTOL-TV
Trash, recycling collection resumes regular schedule for Republic Services customers
Trash and recycling collection will not be impacted by the holiday week to start off 2023, Republic Services said. The company services the greater Toledo area.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | How does climate change affect temperature swings?
TOLEDO, Ohio — From arctic wind chills to spring-like warmth, this week has delivered a vast array of weather conditions. One week ago, a historic winter storm dosed out gale-force winds and blowing snow drifts across the region, delaying holiday travel for millions. After a bitterly cold Christmas weekend, temperatures climbed and snow melted. This week's thaw kicked off a spring-like warmup as temperatures soared to the 50s.
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
13abc.com
Pettisville auto shop destroyed in early morning fire
Addiction experts are concerned about a potential increase in the number of young people becoming addicted to gambling as Ohio prepares to launch legal sports betting on Jan. 1. 12/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Fit Over 50: Curling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Lee Conklin. Lee checks out the...
TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
Noodles & Company to open on Monroe Street Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's first Noodles & Company is set to open Tuesday in west Toledo. It will occupy the former Moe's Southwest Grill at 5299 Monroe St. nearby the Flanders Road intersection and across the street from Mattress Firm. The fast-casual chain's next closest location is in...
WTOL-TV
Historic Grand Rapids bed and breakfast closing its doors
The Grand Kerr House Bed and Breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio is going out of business. The owners, Bob and Cathy, are in good health but decided to sleep in later.
WTOL-TV
Auto repair shop engulfed in flames early Wednesday
This happened at D3 Automotive on West Summit Street in Pettisville. One male got out safely.
thevillagereporter.com
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree Store Coming To West Unity
CONSTRUCTION SITE … Snow lies on the little bit that was accomplished at the old High School site in West Unity, toward the building of a merged Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree, Inc. owns Family Dollar now and is choosing to build joined stores where they would be helpful. Construction was halted until permits could arrive to make it all legal. Those permits are now in and the building should begin soon. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
13abc.com
ProMedica, Cigna finalize coverage agreement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica and Cigna have finalized an agreement to provide in-network coverage for patients in the new year, ProMedica announced Thursday. “We are pleased that Cigna and ProMedica were finally able to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on the few outstanding terms that remained, resulting in a newly signed contract before the end of the year,” Don Pirc, Vice President of Managed Care with ProMedica said in a statement Thursday. “As a result, patients with Cigna insurance can expect their trusted ProMedica providers to remain in-network without any gap in coverage.”
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
