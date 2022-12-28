Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot

(NEXSTAR) – Just months after a record-setting jackpot was hit, another record Mega Millions jackpot is brewing. It could all end if a ticket matches the numbers drawn Tuesday night, seen below.

Since the last drawing on Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $565 million. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, it’ll mark the sixth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the second record-setting jackpot of 2022.

Here are the winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing: 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61, and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 2x.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

In July, a Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.4 billion was sold in Illinois. It was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history and wasn’t claimed for nearly two months . The largest lottery prize on record was hit in November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot .

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot could potentially surpass the fifth-largest prize in game history of $648 million, which was shared by tickets in California and Georgia in December 2013.

Here are the 10 largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

$1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC) $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL) $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI) $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD) $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA) $565 million (est) $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA) $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN) $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ) $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

