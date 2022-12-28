ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 40 Student-Athletes From Coral Springs Receive County Awards For Fall Season

With the fall season of high school sports over, 39 student-athletes from Coral Springs received All-County Awards. Wide Receiver Tyrique Gordon was selected for Coral Springs High School as an Honorable Mention. He played under Head Coach Fred Flowers and helped lead the Colts to four wins this year against Hollywood Hills, Northeast, Olympic Heights, and J.P. Taravella. For Coral Glades, Carlton Boggs and Johnathon Puddie were also recognized in what was a rebuilding year for the Jaguars. They won only two games, but these players were also selected for the BCAA All-Star Game earlier this month.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
aseaofred.com

The Things I Learned from Going to the Boca Raton Bowl (and Christmas Break Picks)

I was super impressed with how many Liberty fans made the trip down to good ol’ Boca Raton last week. Everywhere we went we ran into Liberty fans and everywhere we went Chad asked them if they heard of ASOR (they all said yes nbd). Now if you are one of the fans who couldn’t make the trip I’m here to break it all down on what you missed!
BOCA RATON, FL
communitynewspapers.com

From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris

There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thesource.com

Gervonta Davis Arrested in Florida on Domestic Violence Charges

Superstar boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. According to ESPN, Davis is currently held in Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale, awaiting a Wednesday morning hearing. He currently does not have a bond. Davis is...
PARKLAND, FL
communitynewspapers.com

The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!

The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
BOCA RATON, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
Eater

Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022

As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
MIAMI, FL
Coral Springs, FL
