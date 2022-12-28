Read full article on original website
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Striker Tomer Yair Makes College Pick
Marjory Stoneman Douglas striker Tomer Yair from the boys soccer team officially announced his commitment to attend the Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. Yair, who lives in Coral Springs, calls it a relief and a testament that his hard work throughout the years has paid off, but he knows he needs to put in the extra work.
Coral Springs Charter Cheerleaders Improve Under 1st Year Head Coach Palumbo
Coral Springs Charter cheerleading has been terrific this season under the leadership of first-year Head Coach McKenzie Palumbo. Palumbo, who worked as an assistant under former coach Rachal Garris, was promoted to head coach after Garris moved to Georgia. “I knew it was going to be in my best interest...
Nearly 40 Student-Athletes From Coral Springs Receive County Awards For Fall Season
With the fall season of high school sports over, 39 student-athletes from Coral Springs received All-County Awards. Wide Receiver Tyrique Gordon was selected for Coral Springs High School as an Honorable Mention. He played under Head Coach Fred Flowers and helped lead the Colts to four wins this year against Hollywood Hills, Northeast, Olympic Heights, and J.P. Taravella. For Coral Glades, Carlton Boggs and Johnathon Puddie were also recognized in what was a rebuilding year for the Jaguars. They won only two games, but these players were also selected for the BCAA All-Star Game earlier this month.
Class of 2024: Miami Being Aggressive with OL Offers
Miami’s 2024 recruiting has seen several offensive line offers already.
Blanche Ely tops Westwood at Sunshine State Winter Challenge
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLORIDA – Behind blistering full court defense, the Blanche Ely Tigers raced past the Westwood Christian Warriors 75-45 at The 3rd Annual Sunshine State Winter Challenge. The Tigers finished with five players in double-figures led by sophomore guard Dylon Hanna’s 15 points. ...
VIDEO: Aerial footage of Alex Rodriguez Park renovations update No. 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Watch an aerial video of the Alex Rodriguez Park renovations. A new playing surface is being installed as well as a weight room expansion. Both projects are expected to be done before the start of the 2023 season, which begins Feb. 17. Miami is coming...
The Things I Learned from Going to the Boca Raton Bowl (and Christmas Break Picks)
I was super impressed with how many Liberty fans made the trip down to good ol’ Boca Raton last week. Everywhere we went we ran into Liberty fans and everywhere we went Chad asked them if they heard of ASOR (they all said yes nbd). Now if you are one of the fans who couldn’t make the trip I’m here to break it all down on what you missed!
Rock Band ‘Relentless’ Scheduled to Play Show at Premier Billiards Jan. 14
A South Florida rock band brings its heart-thumping music to a popular Coral Springs pool hall. The high-energy rock band Relentless brings its music to Premier Billiards, located at 9120 Wiles Road, on Saturday, January 14, at 9:30 p.m. According to its website, Premier Billiards will offer usual Happy Hour...
Best in our backyard: West Palm ranks on best places to live in Florida
We already know that we live in paradise. And a travel magazine around for more than eight decades agrees. Travel + Leisure recently named West Palm Beach as one of the nine best places to live in Florida. The qualities that ticked the magazine’s boxes were the city’s proximity to...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
City of Coral Springs Hosts Free Game Night at Panthers IceDen: Fun for All Ages
The City of Coral Springs has announced its upcoming Game Night at the Panthers IceDen, a fun-filled evening of interactive games, music, and more. It happens on Thursday, January 05, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for a night of excitement at the Panthers IceDen, located at 3299 Sportsplex Drive in Coral Springs.
Gervonta Davis Arrested in Florida on Domestic Violence Charges
Superstar boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm. According to ESPN, Davis is currently held in Broward County’s Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale, awaiting a Wednesday morning hearing. He currently does not have a bond. Davis is...
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
Now open: Cucina Caruso in Oakland Park is now Da Gianni; Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout in Boca Raton rebranded
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Big in Japan, Boca Raton Formerly named Mr. Goode’s Chinese Takeout, this rebranded eatery from chef Eric Baker (Rebel House) and chef-partner ...
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
