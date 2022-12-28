Iowa’s Ragaini says he’ll return for sixth season

Iowa super senior Nico Ragaini told reporters covering the Music City Bowl in Nashville that he’ll return for a sixth season at Iowa.

Ragaini helps the Hawkeyes at a depleted position: receiver.



Ragaini has 123 catches for 1,333 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Iowa plays Kentucky in Nashville’s Music City Bowl New Year’s Eve at 11 A.M.

Photo: AP

