Pontiac, MI

Michigan Theater to show New York Cat Film Festival in January

ANN ARBOR – Feline fans can visit the Michigan Theater for a film festival meant just for them. The downtown Ann Arbor theater will show entries in the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. Films showcase the bond that humans have with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Video shows car chase, arrest of man linked to Warren drug bust; 8 people arrested

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have released ground and aerial video showing the car chase and ensuing arrest of a man linked to a massive drug bust. Warren police officers said they received a tip Thursday (Dec. 29) about narcotics activity in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover roads. They went to the scene and located two people who were already under investigation, according to authorities.
WARREN, MI

