Lois Craig Watson passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 28, 1926 in Joplin, MO. But even at 96 years, it was too early. Her first love was her family. Lois’ husband of 66 years, Hubert (Jim), her siblings Maxine, Ed, and Neal, and her son Rick preceded her in death. Lois was very proud of “her four boys.” She is survived by her sons, Jim and wife Pat, Jack and wife Sandra, and Fred and wife Lea, as well as six grandchildren, Josh, Kevin, Matthew, Jeff, Natalie, and Nick, and eight great-grandchildren Jacob, Wyatt, Lyla, Sawyer, Katelynn, Elysa, Bailey, and Olivia.

DENVER, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO