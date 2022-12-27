Read full article on original website
Bobby Louis Morrison
Bobby Louis Morrison, age 63, of Killian Road in Lincolnton, died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harvey Gates officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Quintin Lee Roark
Quintin Lee Roark passed away on July 12, 2022 at the age of 27. He was the third son of Nancy and Lloyd Roark, born on Aug. 19, 1994. Quintin grew up in Vale surrounded by his family. Time was spent playing in the yard of his maternal grandparents, Eula and Lester Owens, alongside his brothers and cousins fostering a great love of the outdoors.
Thomas Franklin “Big Tom” Drum
Thomas Franklin “Big Tom” Drum, age 83, of Amity Church Road in Iron Station, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Amity Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Ridgway, Rev. Larry Little, and Rev. Charles Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:15 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Judy Carver Edwards
Judy Carver Edwards, age 79, of Sweet Clover Way in Denver, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Judy was born March 26, 1943, in Unicoi, Tennessee, to the late Bert and Manda Carver. She also spent many of her younger years growing up in Akron, Ohio. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry Edwards; and sisters, Jean Pressler, Joann Raber, and Janet Randolph.
Lois Craig Watson
Lois Craig Watson passed away on Dec. 28, 2022. She was born on Nov. 28, 1926 in Joplin, MO. But even at 96 years, it was too early. Her first love was her family. Lois’ husband of 66 years, Hubert (Jim), her siblings Maxine, Ed, and Neal, and her son Rick preceded her in death. Lois was very proud of “her four boys.” She is survived by her sons, Jim and wife Pat, Jack and wife Sandra, and Fred and wife Lea, as well as six grandchildren, Josh, Kevin, Matthew, Jeff, Natalie, and Nick, and eight great-grandchildren Jacob, Wyatt, Lyla, Sawyer, Katelynn, Elysa, Bailey, and Olivia.
Lincoln County gets their own community kiln
LINCOLNTON – Known locally for his wood-fired pizzas sold at Good Wood Pizza in Lincolnton, Brian Rollins has a passion for dough, brick, and pottery. They are indeed related, at least as far as Rollins is concerned. It all started while on a trip to Tahiti. Rollins saw a...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Arrest Reports for Jan. 4, 2023
EDITOR’S NOTE: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports appearing in Lincoln Times-News are obtained from the online records departments of the LCSO by Lincoln Times-News. All reports are a matter of public record. Individuals appearing in sheriff’s reports are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please direct all concerns to the LCSO at (70732-9050 or visit their offices at 700 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton or the Lincolnton Police Department at (70736-8900 or, if appropriate, visit the Lincolnton Police Department at their offices at 627 East Main Street in Lincolnton.
Sister chemistry helps fuel the LHS women’s varsity BB team
LINCOLNTON – The Lincolnton High School varsity basketball team is fueled by sister chemistry. There are three sets of sisters playing on the team this year, which may well be history in the making. The sisters include Caroline and Julia Carpenter, Mackenzie Sand-Odom and Justice Smith, and Aidyn Armstrong and Akira Connor.
