Read full article on original website
Related
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
'Surprise' snowstorm drops 17 inches on Colorado mountain pass
Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills. Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment. Here's a look at snow...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
nbc11news.com
Colorado ski town emergency dispatch centers fielding dozens of automated 911 calls from skier iPhones
DENVER, Colo. (Colorado Sun) - During a mid-December weekend the dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Center fielded 71 automated crash notifications from skiers’ iPhones and Apple watches at the county’s four ski areas. None of them involved an emergency. But each of them took time to sort...
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
nbc11news.com
Snow on track to return Friday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
nbc11news.com
Department of Transportation looking into Southwest Air cancellations
Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires. Over a thousand homes were incinerated by the Marshall Fire, yet few measures have been taken to prevent it from happening again. Marshall Fire investigation nearing its end. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly a year has...
MAP: Here's what parts of Colorado have the most (and least) snow compared to norm
Colorado's snowpack is currently hovering around the 30-year to-date median, at 106 percent of the norm as of December 29. That being said, this statewide number hides the fact that some areas are really lagging behind in their typical snowpack for this time of the year. Let's start with the...
nbc11news.com
Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires
As Southwest continues to cancel flights, the Secretary of Transportation says that he will investigate the company. Nearly a year has passed since the Marshall Fire incinerated homes and businesses in Boulder, fueled by hurricane-force winds. Robbery suspect behind bars. Updated: 6 hours ago. A convenience store was robbed in...
Travel alert: ‘Treacherous’ Colorado conditions ahead
Colorado officials are warning travelers of "treacherous" road conditions this weekend in parts of Colorado, urging them to "delay travel if possible."
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO
A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?
Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
nbc11news.com
Year In Review: Indicted county clerk runs for Colorado Secretary of State
As Southwest continues to cancel flights, the Secretary of Transportation says that he will investigate the company. Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires. Updated: 6 hours ago. Over a thousand homes were incinerated by the Marshall Fire, yet few measures have been...
KRDO
Crash temporarily blocks northbound I-25 between CO 105 and County Line Road
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced the full closure of northbound I-25 from Highway 105 through County Line Road Thursday morning. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure at 11:04 a.m. By 11:34 a.m., CDOT announced the interstate had been reopened to traffic. Colorado State Patrol...
Craig Daily Press
Local liquor stores prepare for 2023 hit as wine land in corporate retailers
Just a few years after Colorado voters passed a measure to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer, liquor stores across the state are bracing for the next hit as wine will be allowed on shelves under the same malt beverage license starting in January. Several local liquor store...
cpr.org
Disposable bag fees, higher minimum wage and cage-free eggs: Colorado laws going into effect for 2023
The start of the new year brings into effect numerous new laws and regulations. While some are relatively obscure, others will be felt by many Coloradans. On Jan. 1, the statewide hourly minimum wage will increase by $1.09, to $13.65 for regular employees and $10.63 for tipped employees. In Denver, the only city to set its own minimum wage, the regular rate will increase to $17.29 an hour.
Colorado county a top US spot for 'second homes'
According to Madison Trust Company, there's one part of Colorado where nearly a quarter of all homes are considered 'second homes' – not rented vacation homes, but homes that are purchased for the part-time enjoyment of the owner. Home to 16,898 'second homes' per 2021 US Census data, the...
Comments / 0