Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
Snow on track to return Friday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
Department of Transportation looking into Southwest Air cancellations

Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires. Over a thousand homes were incinerated by the Marshall Fire, yet few measures have been taken to prevent it from happening again. Marshall Fire investigation nearing its end. Updated: 6 hours ago. Nearly a year has...
Three Mountain Lions Creep Through Colorado Backyard in Spooky Clip: VIDEO

A Colorado Springs resident caught something quite spectacular on a security camera recently. The video clip shows three mountain lions lurking around the home in the dark of night. It’s a moment caught on camera that is both fascinating and frightening all at once. There is no doubt that the brief security cam clip is certainly one that makes us wonder what might be lurking in the dark at any given moment!
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Can you legally 'scatter ashes' in Colorado?

Following a loved one's death, one common tradition is to scatter ashes of the cremated individual in a beautiful place. Given the stunning nature of the Colorado landscape, it's no surprise that many people wish to have their ashes scattered in the Centennial State. If this is something you're considering,...
Year In Review: Indicted county clerk runs for Colorado Secretary of State

As Southwest continues to cancel flights, the Secretary of Transportation says that he will investigate the company. Colorado officials ignore deadly warning signs that urban areas are not safe from wildfires. Updated: 6 hours ago. Over a thousand homes were incinerated by the Marshall Fire, yet few measures have been...
Disposable bag fees, higher minimum wage and cage-free eggs: Colorado laws going into effect for 2023

The start of the new year brings into effect numerous new laws and regulations. While some are relatively obscure, others will be felt by many Coloradans. On Jan. 1, the statewide hourly minimum wage will increase by $1.09, to $13.65 for regular employees and $10.63 for tipped employees. In Denver, the only city to set its own minimum wage, the regular rate will increase to $17.29 an hour.
