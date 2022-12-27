Read full article on original website
Lady Rebels hold off Maiden
Senior Chloe Norman scored her 1000th career point and the Lady Rebels held off the Lady Blue Devils for a 49-47 Catawba Valley 2A Conference win on December 22. Norman led all scorers with 27 points, adding a pair of rebounds and 6 steals. Carolina Robinson had 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, an assist and a steal, and Zoey Owenby had 11 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Following the contest, the game ball was presented to Norman.
Wolves wrestlers split matches
The Lincolnton Wolves wrestling team split a pair of matches at home on Wednesday. Lincolnton defeated Shelby by a score of 66-17, before falling to.
WF3A All-Conference Soccer announced
The Western Foothills 3A Conference recently released the All-Conference men’s soccer team for the 2022 season. Conference co-champion East Lincoln placed eight players on the squad, including Helmut Rojas, Landon Graden, Jackson Thrap, Jason Gonzalez, Zachary Hoyt, Aidan Morrison, Blake Swanson and Braxton Reeves.
2022: A year in review
LINCOLNTON – What a great year it’s been. To go back through the 2022 editions published by Lincoln Times-News is like taking a walk back in time – yet it’s only been a year. Perhaps the biggest news as it relates to the paper is that Times-News is going into 2023 under new ownership. After more than six decades of being owned and operated by the Leedy family, the paper is now being managed by Lanny Ford.
Telephone scam calls still active in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating two reported phone scams that have occurred since Dec. 27. A resident on West Main Street Extension, Lincolnton advised on Dec. 27 that she believed she was a victim of wire fraud. The woman told officers she received a call from someone who identified himself as Det. Daniel Johnson. He told the woman she needed to pay for a contempt of court order stemming from a citation she received in Mecklenburg County. The caller had the victim’s name, citation number and other information that led her to believe it was a legitimate call.
Lincoln County man charged with assault with deadly weapon
LINCOLNTON – Lincolnton Police Officers were dispatched to Christian Ministries of Lincoln County around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 reference to a fight between two males. Two males were sitting on the sidewalk outside Christian Ministries. Both were bleeding from the face. During the fight 61 year old Michael Silvester Holliday stabbed 51 year old Elijah Aviando three times with a tire patch repair tool. According to both Holliday and Aviando they were fighting over a female they both claimed to date. Both subjects claim to live on Sentry Lane in the North Lincoln area.
