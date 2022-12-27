LINCOLNTON – What a great year it’s been. To go back through the 2022 editions published by Lincoln Times-News is like taking a walk back in time – yet it’s only been a year. Perhaps the biggest news as it relates to the paper is that Times-News is going into 2023 under new ownership. After more than six decades of being owned and operated by the Leedy family, the paper is now being managed by Lanny Ford.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO