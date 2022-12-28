Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights, Carousel Coffee Opening Date Set, Nighttime Shows Added to Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (12/27/22)

Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day
The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
I paid $180 to go to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Here's why I think it's worth it.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom, and even though it's pricey, it's a magical festive experience.
'Adults-Only' Virgin Voyages Cruise Comes With Some Unique Amenities
We had no idea they had this on board!
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
disneytips.com
Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room
The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
disneytips.com
Disney World Cast Member Forced to Sleep In Car to Attend Work
A Cast Member forced to sleep in her car most nights in order to arrive on time at the Walt Disney World Resort reveals a dark side of Disney employment. For many Disney fans, it seems like there could be no better job than to work as a Magic Maker at the Happiest Place on Earth or the Magic Kingdom. Indeed, for many intrepid Disney lovers, a summer job at Disney Parks and Resorts, a stint in the Disney College Program, or a retail position at the late Disney Store brought them unparalleled memories and wonderful experiences.
disneyfoodblog.com
Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
Woman's Hotel Horror Story in Curacao Serves As a Warning to Female Travelers
You can never be too vigilant.
disneytips.com
Guests Shut Down Classic EPCOT Attraction
Whether choosing to visit Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World Resort is full of amazing Parks and attractions to experience. EPCOT is one of the most unique Disney Parks because it’s known more for walking around, shopping, eating, and drinking rather than riding attractions. Of course, out of the attractions EPCOT does host, one of the most beloved is Living with the Land.
Comments / 0