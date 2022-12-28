Read full article on original website
Congress expands protections for pregnant and nursing workers
Tucked in the $1.7 trillion bill to fund the government that Congress passed last week are two key provisions aimed at protecting pregnant and nursing workers. The first measure, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, requires that employers provide pregnant workers with reasonable accommodations, such as access to water, increased bathroom breaks and restrictions on lifting heavy objects.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Melania Trump’s hard line on refusing to invite Jill Biden to tea revealed in new Jan 6 transcripts
Former White House press secretary and aide to the first lady Stephanie Grisham recalls in her January 6 committee interview that Melania Trump pushed back when it was suggested she invite Jill Biden to tea.Indeed Ms Grisham noted that the former first lady’s stance was even out of character given her prior position to act independently of West Wing policy.Ms Grisham was asked by the committee about a text message chain between her and Ms Trump in which she told the then-first lady to consider reaching out to invite Jill Biden for the traditional tea and tour of the...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
American Presidents and Their Odd Habits
It takes an extraordinary man to become the US-President. However, with great men come strange habits. You cannot have the power to control the world and have the hobbies of an ordinary man. No matter how busy the US President might be, they have to pass their free time one way or another. Here are some ex-US Presidents and their strangest choices to give their leisure time.
How Much Soldiers Were Paid During the Civil War
Almost 2.4 million soldiers fought in the Civil War – about 1.56 million for the North and probably 800,000 for the South (records for the Confederate are incomplete). Estimates of the total number who did not survive the conflict range from about 620,000 to about 752,000. Whatever the correct figure is, the Civil War is […]
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US
On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
Congress will start new session with long to-do lists
A new session of Congress will start in the new year, with a whole different power dynamic. Lawmakers already have big plans for the next 2 years.
Donations to GOP leaders were not disclosed because reporters freak out if you donate to Republicans, says Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried says that the donations he made to Republican leaders were not disclosed due to the fact that journalists always freak the hell out when people donate to GOP leaders.
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
Was Andrew Jackson the Craziest American President? (opinion)
Andrew Jackson, known as the man on the $20 note since 1928, has a very controversial legacy. People go as far as demanding that he be taken off the note as it shows the darkest times in the US. Many praise him for laying the framework for democracy and strengthening the US relations with the global world; however, just as many call the dead man to be a slaver and the craziest US President. Here are some of the many reasons why people believe that Andrew Jackson was the Craziest US President to exist.
From 'Hearts and Minds' to 'Why We Fight': 10 Must-See American War Documentaries
When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.
More false claims from George Santos about his work, education and family history emerge
Rep.-elect George Santos made additional false claims over the years about his family history, work history and education in campaign appearances over the years, a review of statements made in two of his campaigns for Congress found.
Hong Kong ends some COVID curbs in bid to revive finance hub
Hong Kong will end some of its last major COVID rules, scrapping gathering limits, vaccination checks and testing for travelers, in a sweeping overhaul of policies aimed at reviving its reputation as a global financial center. There will be no cap on the number of people who can gather in...
New EV tax credits OK for leased vehicles, fed guidance says
Washington — Leased vehicles will likely be able to qualify for new commercial electric vehicle tax credits without meeting stringent mineral and battery requirements or being built in North America, according to U.S. Treasury Department guidance released Thursday. It's a victory for automakers like Rivian Automotive, Hyundai Motor and...
Family, US mark anniversary of Paul Whelan's detention in Russia
The family of Paul Whelan marked the four-year anniversary of his detention in Russia by calling it a marker of his parents' suffering, while Biden administration officials said securing the Oakland County corporate security executive's release remains a top priority. Whelan, 52, of Novi is jailed in Russia on espionage...
U.S. weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to bolster Ukraine
The U.S. government is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, according to people familiar with the matter. A final decision hasn't yet been made, one of the people said. When the vehicles would be operational is also unclear, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.
