Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Future emergency order limitations, extra judgeships: Whitmer’s last bills signed in 2022
Should a governor issue another emergency epidemic order in the future, the head of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services would be capped in how long they could limit patients or residents of health or assisted living facilities from receiving visitors. That’s after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into...
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Michigan minimum wage jumps 23 cents per hour in 2023
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s current $9.87 per hour full minimum wage will increase to $10.10 on Jan. 1. Another increase could transpire in the coming year as well, depending on a determination by the Michigan Court of Appeals. In the meantime, minimum wages for tipped employees will increase New Year’s Day from the current $3.75 per hour to $3.84 per hour, reflecting 38% of the full minimum wage. Minor...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
WILX-TV
Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin second term on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday there will be an Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to officially begin her second term. During the next four years, Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist told News 10 that they will continue trying to fix Michigan roads and finding long terms solutions to our state’s aging infrastructure, as well as looking at education, upscaling Michigan’s workforce, and steering Michigan towards an electric vehicle economy.
Changes are coming to Michigan's unemployment system
(CBS DETROIT) - Big changes are coming to the Michigan Unemployment Agency that should make it easier for people to file. "It's going to provide such a great opportunity for transformation, to provide better customer service in a way that is going to be user-friendly for both claimants and Michigan businesses," said Julia Dale, director of the UIA. "We're not just talking about fixing one area of the system, but replacing the entirety of the UI program and it's going to be a new design that is more intuitive for our users."Dale said they have contracted with a company called...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan lawmakers are likely to keep taxing pensions
Despite campaign pledges to repeal the pension tax, Michigan legislators are likely to keep taxing pensions next year. Michiganders should instead expect an increase in state tax preferences to seniors. A basic reason why lawmakers will not repeal the pension tax is that there is no pension tax. There is...
WXYZ
Spotlight on the News: Inside public education in Michigan
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Spotlight on the News will go inside the future of public education in Michigan. What major accomplishments where achieved in 2022 and what's the plan for 2023? I'll hold insightful conversations with two of Michigan's most powerful education leaders. Joining me will be Paula Hertbart, President of the 120,000 member Michigan Education Association and Dr. Michael Rice, Michigan's 44th State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WILX-TV
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
Michigan to join more than 30 states in new mental health service agreement
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed a pair of bipartisan bills designed to increase access to mental health services in Michigan by expanding those services across state lines. The bill package, House Bills 5488 and 5489, allows Michigan, which licenses its psychologists, to enter into the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact. This provides...
EV Tax credit changes, interest rates & chips will impact auto market in 2023
The University of Michigan’s 2023 State Economic Forecast specifically looks at vehicle sales because it is such a key part of Michigan’s economy.
Up North Voice
Michigan wildland firefighters lend a hand
MICHIGAN – While many parts of the Upper Peninsula were still covered in snow, wildfire season was already raging in southern Texas. Corey Mallory was one of several wildland firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources who took their skills – and specially equipped bulldozers – to Texas to help stamp out wildfires on grassy plains and in mesquite thickets turned into tinder by severe drought.
dbusiness.com
Consumers Energy to Study Impact of its Dams, Decide Future Plans
Consumers Energy in Jackson is funding an independent study during the first half of 2023 to determine the contribution of its 13 river hydro facilities to local communities near those dams across Michigan. That study will build on information gathered during community engagement meetings held in 2022 to help determine...
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
Comments / 0