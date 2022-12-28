Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Related
Charleston International still experiencing flight delays, cancelations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flight delays and cancelations continue to be an issue at Charleston International Airport, and now the airport’s administrative staff is doing their best to accommodate guests during their extended stay. With a lot of delays and cancelations, many travelers are wondering how they’re going to get to their destinations. Tonight, […]
live5news.com
Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
live5news.com
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
counton2.com
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. Truck crashes into Summerville apartment complex. Court moves...
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
live5news.com
Folly Beach, businesses making final preps for expected crowd for annual Flip Flop Drop
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Final preparations are underway for Folly Beach’s annual Flip Flop Drop, and officials say it will go ahead rain or shine. The seaside city’s famous oversized flip flops will once again be dropping over Center Street, which officials said will bring extra money and revenue to area businesses.
crbjbizwire.com
AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms Team Grows with Addition of Margaret Burns
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Margaret Burns has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard. Burns completed a bachelor of arts at Columbia College and trained at the Buckley School of Public Speaking. After finishing her education in the Midlands of South Carolina, the coastal air and saltwater drew her to the Lowcountry.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc
Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
live5news.com
Wednesday is deadline to apply for disaster unemployment assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Anyone in Charleston, Georgetown or Horry Counties who lost their job as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have until the end of the day to apply for disaster unemployment assistance. Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 25 causing widespread damage across...
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
counton2.com
Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
counton2.com
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a...
live5news.com
Lowcountry law enforcement prepare to keep roads safe on New Years Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With DUI checkpoints and extra patrols out on the roads, law enforcement agencies will work keep you safe and drunk drivers off the road. South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says Saturday night is an all-hands-on deck situation and they always have as many troopers as possible out patrolling the roadways.
Comments / 0