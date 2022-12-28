ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans to start Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Reports

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, according to multiple reports. Dobbs, a former Tennessee Vols star, will start in place of Malik Willis, the Titans' quarterback selection in April's NFL draft. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21 and activated him as a backup quarterback behind Willis. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
dayton247now.com

Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WREG

Davis delivers in win over South Florida; ‘He’s a closer’

MEMPHIS –  “He was getting down during the game and that’s exactly what I told him. I was like never forget you’re a killer. That’s what you do.” Penny Hardaway got exactly what he wanted and needed Thursday night. The game’s best player taking over when the game was on the line and it’s because […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WLNS

Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
PHOENIX, AZ
chatsports.com

NFL picks, Week 17

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys

Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
NASHVILLE, TN

