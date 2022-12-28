Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin has had a wild season and will play in his 30th professional football game in the calendar year.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Texans, Colts and Panthers Pick QBs
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis land with QB-needy teams.
Tennessee Titans to start Joshua Dobbs vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football | Reports
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Joshua Dobbs against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, according to multiple reports. Dobbs, a former Tennessee Vols star, will start in place of Malik Willis, the Titans' quarterback selection in April's NFL draft. The Titans signed Dobbs off the Detroit Lions practice squad on Dec. 21 and activated him as a backup quarterback behind Willis. ...
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers
dayton247now.com
Week 17 AP NFL picks: Bengals predicted to fall to Buffalo in close game
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - Each week throughout the 2022 NFL season you will find the weekly picks by Associated Press NFL reporter Rob Maaddi and here are the Week 16 elections starting with Thursday night's game featuring the Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans:. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting...
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
FOX Sports
AFC's top seed potentially at stake in star-studded Bills-Bengals matchup
There are three kings that sit atop the AFC, and it's a big deal any time two of them meet. It's even bigger when it happens in Week 17 and the top seed in the entire conference might just be on the line. So yes, the stakes will be very...
WREG
Davis delivers in win over South Florida; ‘He’s a closer’
MEMPHIS – “He was getting down during the game and that’s exactly what I told him. I was like never forget you’re a killer. That’s what you do.” Penny Hardaway got exactly what he wanted and needed Thursday night. The game’s best player taking over when the game was on the line and it’s because […]
Broncos-Chiefs Week 17 Betting Preview
The Chiefs are double-digit favorites as they host the Broncos in an AFC West matchup.
Colts vs. Giants Week 17: Odds, Spread, Best Bets and Predictions
The Giants are in a "win and in" scenario for the playoffs while the Colts are looking like a lock for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
chatsports.com
NFL picks, Week 17
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0