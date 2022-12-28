ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

utv44.com

MPD seeking public's help in locating Walmart shooting suspects

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspects identified in Tuesday night's Walmart Supercenter shooting. Police say at about 8:30 p.m. an altercation ensued between two groups in the self-checkout line. The two groups began exchanging gunfire before fleeing the...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Celebratory gunfire is never a good idea

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting firearms into the air to celebrate the new year. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL

