utv44.com
MPD seeking public's help in locating Walmart shooting suspects
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the suspects identified in Tuesday night's Walmart Supercenter shooting. Police say at about 8:30 p.m. an altercation ensued between two groups in the self-checkout line. The two groups began exchanging gunfire before fleeing the...
Alabama homeowner attacked after surprising home burglars, police say
An Alabama homeowner apparently surprised two burglars when he came home Wednesday afternoon and found a strange man sitting inside a car parked in his driveway. Mobile police said the man in the car quickly drove away, but a second suspect appeared and began attacking the homeowner before running away.
WKRG
Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As residents prepare to ring in the new year, the Mobile Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and urges residents not to fire weapons. Bullets discharged from a gun, even when fired into the air, must land somewhere, and when they...
Man wanted for attempted murder arrested at bus stop on Thursday morning: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times has been arrested, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was located and arrested Thursday morning around 8 […]
Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police chief details what led up to officer-involved shooting Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine provides new details in an incident where a Mobile police officer struggled with a suspect, then fired a shot. Prine says no one was hit. Twenty-five-year-old Dequarrio Hines was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault and resisting arrest. Prine...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
Mobile officer fires gun during struggle after suspect resists arrest, police say
An investigation is underway after a police officer fired his gun during a struggle with a suspect who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop in Mobile, authorities said Tuesday. No one was struck by gunfire but both the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting
Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
WPMI
Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
Robbery suspect leads police on early morning chase: Bay Minette Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect. Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale. […]
Mobile Police: Woman punched by man in Chick-Fil-A parking lot
A man in Mobile was arrested after police say he punched a woman and her car in the Chick-Fil-A parking lot last week.
utv44.com
Celebratory gunfire is never a good idea
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting firearms into the air to celebrate the new year. Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and can inflict injury or death.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Escambia Co. last seen Wednesday, sheriff’s office still searching
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man wanted for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the chest and her son 15 times. ECSO said Tamondo Derell Reuben, 48, was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11:45 a.m., at 120 Chiefs Way as a passenger […]
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
WEAR
Deputies searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Circle K on Mobile Highway Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Circle K on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway at around 10:29 p.m. The sheriff's office says two black male...
