EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In November, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego proclaimed El Paso as the Veterans Capital of the U.S.A. CBS4 Anchor John Purvis asked the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Terrence Hayes, what he thinks it takes for a community to truly become our nation's veterans capital. "I think communities need to simply acknowledge that they have wonderful men and women who have served this country," Hayes said, "Many of them volunteering to do so, and many of them now serving their communities today. And I think these communities just need to take advantage of their wealth of knowledge, experience and talent."

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO