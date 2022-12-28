ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Sleetwood Mac, Snowmagator among new DOT snowplow names

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the state snowplows that could be headed out again with expected snow next week will have new names. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow Contest. The contest ended on Nov. 30. The SDDOT said more than 650 entries were received.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Another winter storm headed our way? (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Details are limited at this point, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could impact South Dakota early in the new year. KWAT News talked with Ryan Vipond, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen…. By the weekend, they’ll...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
tsln.com

A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers

As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
MONTANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

January sobriety checkpoints announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sobriety checkpoints coming for South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over the month of January, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties. Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth. Officials...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota marijuana: A year in review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Legislature prepares to start 2023 session Jan. 10

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature opens its 2023 regular session on January 10, with House and Senate calendars already posted for the first three days. The 70 representatives and 35 senators will meet in their respective chambers on the state Capitol’s third floor at noon on that Tuesday. Then they will gather for a joint session at 1 p.m. to hear the governor’s State of the State speech in the House.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday. Agency officials wrote...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Regulators reach deal with North Bend Wind

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Public Utilities Commission could decide next week whether central South Dakota gets another commercial project that turns wind into electricity. The three commissioners will consider on Thursday, January 5, whether to approve an application from North Bend Wind. Up to 71 turbines are...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy