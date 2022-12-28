Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sleetwood Mac, Snowmagator among new DOT snowplow names
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the state snowplows that could be headed out again with expected snow next week will have new names. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the winners of the third annual Name the Snowplow Contest. The contest ended on Nov. 30. The SDDOT said more than 650 entries were received.
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Foggy Afternoon in Northeastern KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 30
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a warm afternoon across most of KELOLAND, except in the northeast where there is also fog. Aberdeen and Watertown are both reporting fog or mist. With temperatures below freezing, fog and mist could freeze causing things to be slick. Winds are remaining light for your Friday.
gowatertown.net
Another winter storm headed our way? (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Details are limited at this point, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could impact South Dakota early in the new year. KWAT News talked with Ryan Vipond, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen…. By the weekend, they’ll...
tsln.com
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
KELOLAND TV
January sobriety checkpoints announced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sobriety checkpoints will be held in 15 different counties in January 2023. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced checkpoints will be scheduled for Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley and Walworth Counties. Officials...
dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
KELOLAND TV
More Snow after the New Year: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, December 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are quiet in a majority of KELOLAND this afternoon. Temperatures have a wide range this afternoon, from teens in northeastern KELOLAND and near 40° in Rapid City. Winds are on the calm side with just a few clouds in central and eastern KELOLAND.
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow possible to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds clear out overnight and clear skies are expected by morning. Patchy fog is possible on the South Dakota plains. Low temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Friday will be mild with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect sunshine for much of...
kelo.com
KELOLAND TV
SD Legislature prepares to start 2023 session Jan. 10
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature opens its 2023 regular session on January 10, with House and Senate calendars already posted for the first three days. The 70 representatives and 35 senators will meet in their respective chambers on the state Capitol’s third floor at noon on that Tuesday. Then they will gather for a joint session at 1 p.m. to hear the governor’s State of the State speech in the House.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
KELOLAND TV
Fireworks on sale for New Year’s Eve celebrations in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are two holidays you can buy fireworks for in South Dakota. One is the Fourth of July, and the other is New Year’s Eve. Legally, fireworks stores can begin selling on December 28th and stop at the close of New Year’s Day.
KFYR-TV
Winter storm leaves South Dakota reservation facing water shortage
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Last week’s fierce winter storms have left an American Indian reservation in South Dakota facing a water shortage. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation issued water restrictions for most of the Pine Ridge Reservation on Monday. Agency officials wrote...
Residents, National Guard continue to dig out Pine Ridge after storms
Now that the snow has stopped falling, National Guard troops and local crews are attempting to remove snow across South Dakota reservations.
KELOLAND TV
Regulators reach deal with North Bend Wind
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Public Utilities Commission could decide next week whether central South Dakota gets another commercial project that turns wind into electricity. The three commissioners will consider on Thursday, January 5, whether to approve an application from North Bend Wind. Up to 71 turbines are...
