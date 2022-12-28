Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PBL boys basketball loses 61-48 to Oakwood in Hoopla fifth-place game
MONTICELLO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 61-48 to Oakwood in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla fifth-place game on Wednesday. The loss followed a 1-2 outing in pool play. After losing to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley the previous Monday, PBL (3-12) won 49-38 over Neoga and lost 49-12 to Tuscola the following Tuesday.
PBL girls basketball loses 33-28 to Monticello in Hoopla seventh-place game
MONTICELLO – Following a 33-28 loss to Monticello in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla seventh-place game on Wednesday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity girls basketball team has lost five games in a row, including all four in the holiday tournament. Two of those losses were to state-ranked teams Tuscola and Neoga the...
GCMS girls basketball loses 43-38 to Stark County in Hoopla fifth-place game
MONTICELLO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team lost 43-38 to Stark County in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla fifth-place game on Wednesday. The loss followed two defeats at the hands of state-ranked Tuscola and Neoga the previous Tuesday. “It was a heck of a week,” GCMS head coach...
Cissna Park girls basketball loses in holiday tournament title game
BISMARCK – The Cissna Park High School girls basketball team lost 65-28 to Benton Central in the championship game of a holiday tournament on Thursday. Brooklyn Stadeli led Cissna Park (14-3) with eight points while Sophie Duis had six points and Mikayla Knake had four points and eight rebounds. Addison Lucht had four points while Regan King, Lauryn Hamrick and Josie Neukomm each had two points.
GCMS boys basketball loses 57-37 to Clinton in Hoopla third-place game
MONTICELLO – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team lost 57-37 to Clinton in the Monticello Holiday Hoopla third-place game on Wednesday. With the win over GCMS, Clinton improved to 13-2 following a 65-43 loss to Monticello the previous Tuesday. “(Clinton) coach (Vic) Binkley’s got a good group. They...
Obituary: James Price
James Radean “Jim” Price, Sr., 84 of Paxton, passed away at 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3105 County Road 1700 East, Rantoul, with Pastor Mark Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton with military honors.
Obituary: Mary Ellen Adams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mary Ellen Adams, 86, of Birmingham, Ala., formerly of Paxton, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brookwood Baptist Hospital in Birmingham after a short illness. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St.,...
Obituary: Peggy Johnston
Peggy Jean Hughes Johnston, 88, formerly of Champaign and Buckley passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Kernersville, NC. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon Monday, January 2, 2023 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells St., Paxton with Rev. Pat Allin officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Buckley.
Paxton Police Blotter: Two minor accidents in past week
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the unmarked intersection of Vermilion and State streets on Paxton’s east side. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy from Paxton was driving a 2010 Toyota south on Vermilion Street and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Stephanie L. Evans, 32, of Paxton.
Martin promoted to lead pair of Gibson City departments
GIBSON CITY — Following a lengthy closed session, the Gibson City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 27, approved the promotion of Tyler Martin to superintendent of both the city’s water department and street and alley department. Martin had been water safety superintendent since May 2021 and, starting Nov. 2...
Drawing determines ballot position for Paxton City Council candidates
PAXTON — Ballot position was determined through a drawing Wednesday for candidates running in contested races in April for seats on the Paxton City Council. The drawing was necessary because the candidates — newcomer Joe Reinhart and incumbent Paul Crutcher for one available two-year term in Ward 2 and newcomer Kristen Larson and incumbent Jonas Hoedebecke for one available two-year term in Ward 4 — filed simultaneously when the filing period for the April 4 consolidated election opened Dec. 12.
