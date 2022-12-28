PAXTON — Ballot position was determined through a drawing Wednesday for candidates running in contested races in April for seats on the Paxton City Council. The drawing was necessary because the candidates — newcomer Joe Reinhart and incumbent Paul Crutcher for one available two-year term in Ward 2 and newcomer Kristen Larson and incumbent Jonas Hoedebecke for one available two-year term in Ward 4 — filed simultaneously when the filing period for the April 4 consolidated election opened Dec. 12.

PAXTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO