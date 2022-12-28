Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
Drawing determines ballot position for Paxton City Council candidates
PAXTON — Ballot position was determined through a drawing Wednesday for candidates running in contested races in April for seats on the Paxton City Council. The drawing was necessary because the candidates — newcomer Joe Reinhart and incumbent Paul Crutcher for one available two-year term in Ward 2 and newcomer Kristen Larson and incumbent Jonas Hoedebecke for one available two-year term in Ward 4 — filed simultaneously when the filing period for the April 4 consolidated election opened Dec. 12.
Danville mayoral candidate taken off ballot takes legal action
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob Lane was taken off the ballot for Danville mayor after he was challenged. Mayor Ricky Williams Jr. claimed he did not have enough verified signatures. “Mr. Williams was completely in his right to file an objection to my petitions,” said Lane. But Lane claims the objection was not handled properly […]
Decatur Public Schools Board of Education member resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education said they are now accepting résumés to fill an open spot as one of their Board members resigns. Board Member Regan Lewis announced they were stepping down on Tuesday during the Special Open Session meeting due to her family relocating closer to her husband’s […]
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
WCIA
Monticello man celebrates 104th birthday
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A Monticello man has 104 reasons to smile. Delmar Burgin celebrated a huge milestone at Villas of Holly Brook Senior Living, turning 104-years-old. Burgin said he credits his longevity to making good decisions. “I just try to live a clean life, have faith and try...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
The Big “Hello” of 2022: Groundbreaking for the Golden Nugget Casino
As we’ve taken a look at news stories from the year 2022, we’ve looked back at a lot of GOODBYES. But we conclude by looking back on Danville and Vermilion County’s biggest HELLO of the year: the long awaited groundbreaking of the Golden Nugget Casino. When it...
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
Champaign Costco reopens after evacuation, temporary closure on Thursday
Update 3:30pm Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has reopened after a temporary closure to address a CO2 leak. CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Costco Wholesale’s Champaign Warehouse location has been closed temporarily after a refrigerator leak. Costco manager, Rocco Wistafke, said a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide (CO2), causing the Champaign grocery store to evacuate on […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Two minor accidents in past week
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the unmarked intersection of Vermilion and State streets on Paxton’s east side. The accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy from Paxton was driving a 2010 Toyota south on Vermilion Street and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Expedition driven by Stephanie L. Evans, 32, of Paxton.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
25newsnow.com
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
‘They never leave those chains’: deputies rescue dogs after ‘concerned citizens’ reach out
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls from “concerned citizens” over the weekend, they found five dogs left outside a house in the freezing cold, one of which was nearly dead. Since Friday, that dog has been put down, two owners have been arrested for animal cruelty and the […]
WAND TV
Decatur Water Services temporarily delayed due to cold-weather incidents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Certain water services from the City of Decatur will be temporarily delayed after multiple emergency incidents during the recent freezing conditions. City officials say water crews have been responding to an uncharacteristic number of emergencies since Friday, including 15+ water main breaks and over 100 meters or pipes burst at customers’ homes during the recent cold snap.
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
25newsnow.com
Students out after pipe bursts at IWU, won’t be reimbursed for damage
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens at students at Illinois Wesleyan University will be relocated for the next semester after a water pipe broke on Christmas Eve. IWU in Bloomington has to now conduct repairs on the Gates-Fricke student apartments. This will affect 45 students who have to be relocated...
Comments / 0