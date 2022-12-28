Read full article on original website
China Peak closed Friday due to weather, lack of water
LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — The snow conditions are great at China Peak but the ski lifts are not running on Friday, Dec. 30th. The resort announced Friday morning that due to inclement weather and a lack of adequate water facilities China Peak will be closed Friday. The National Weather...
Large herd of nutria recently trapped in Mendota wildlife area
The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is roughly 50 miles west of Fresno....
City of Fresno closed Downtown Hotel due to safety concerns
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has decided to keep the hotel in downtown Fresno closed after inspectors say the hotel is no longer able to operate in a manner that provides its guests with a safe environment. The city has been allowing the former Radisson Hotel...
Several injured following two-vehicle crash due to speed and wet roads
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash near Millerton Lake Thursday morning. According to CHP and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Expedition spun out due to speed and the wet road and entered the opposite lane. An oncoming Chevy truck...
Dog rescued from canal in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A pup is now safe and with a full belly after being rescued from a canal in Tulare County. Multiple fire stations responded to Friant-Kern Canal near Avenue 40 and Road 184 in Earlimart. When they arrived, a German Shepherd was found near the bottom...
Services at Madera Community Hospital begin to shut down as closure is fast approaching
MADERA, Calif. — The Madera Community Hospital is nearing its final days of operation. Due to bankruptcy, the hospital as of the time of this writing is stopping all Labor and Delivery services. As for its Emergency Department, it will close at midnight Friday. The hospital will also stop...
Man visiting Fresno missing since Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced that 66-year-old Jose Edward Fonseca has been missing since Monday morning. Police say Fonseca was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Peach and Church Avenues. He was in Fresno visiting relatives and is unfamiliar with the area.
1 dead, multiple injured in single-vehicle rollover
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and several others injured. The California Highway Patrol was called to the area of San Benito Ave. west of Panoche Rd. and just south of Mendota Thursday afternoon. Officers say a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound when the...
Family searching for missing dog last seen at gas station in Kern County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is searching for their dog that has gone missing and was last seen in the car at a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. Iris was...
Nonverbal and deaf man missing from Fresno since Dec. 12
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. 42-year-old Soukxay Baythongdy was last seen on Monday, Dec. 12th in the area of Shaw and Brawley Avenues in northwest Fresno. Baythongdy was temporarily living in a hotel near Shaw and Hwy 99.
Mother and son reportedly missing out of Madera County, have been found
UPDATE- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has located the missing mother and son. They say it was a "voluntary missing adult situation." The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding both a mother and son who have been reported missing. According to...
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
'Dogs set for Mountain West opener
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mountain West Conference season begins Wednesday night for the Fresno State men's basketball team. The Bulldogs open at home against Wyoming and there is plenty of work to be done for this team that went 4-7 in its non-conference games. The good news is...
Local doctor celebrates retirement after decades of contribution to the medical community
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A long-time member of the medical community celebrated his retirement Wednesday with friends, family, and members of the community in Fresno. Dr. Terry “Hutch” Hutchison is said to be one smart cookie and specializes in both pediatric and adult epilepsy, as well as pediatric neurology, as a clinical professor at UCSF Fresno.
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Paul Anthony Sanchez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Paul Anthony Sanchez. Paul Sanchez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Parole Violation. 38-year-old Sanchez is 5' 7" tall, 156 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Paul Sanchez is hiding,...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kyle Patrick Hill
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kyle Patrick Hill. Kyle Hill is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Hill is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kyle...
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
Five arrested, face weapons charges following possible kidnapping in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Five men were arrested just before Christmas following a possible kidnapping in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Friday morning to the 1200 block of Tahoe Street. When deputies arrived, they say five men were spotted on the property...
Man wanted for deadly bar shooting bolts to Mexico, 2 others arrested
VISALIA, Calif. — A man who is wanted in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Visalia has taken off to Mexico, according to police. 22-year-old Angel Cazares is wanted for shooting and killing a security guard at the Green Olive Bar in Visalia. They say he also wounded...
Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
