KMPH.com

China Peak closed Friday due to weather, lack of water

LAKESHORE, Calif. (FOX26) — The snow conditions are great at China Peak but the ski lifts are not running on Friday, Dec. 30th. The resort announced Friday morning that due to inclement weather and a lack of adequate water facilities China Peak will be closed Friday. The National Weather...
LAKESHORE, CA
KMPH.com

Large herd of nutria recently trapped in Mendota wildlife area

The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is roughly 50 miles west of Fresno....
MENDOTA, CA
KMPH.com

City of Fresno closed Downtown Hotel due to safety concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has decided to keep the hotel in downtown Fresno closed after inspectors say the hotel is no longer able to operate in a manner that provides its guests with a safe environment. The city has been allowing the former Radisson Hotel...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Dog rescued from canal in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A pup is now safe and with a full belly after being rescued from a canal in Tulare County. Multiple fire stations responded to Friant-Kern Canal near Avenue 40 and Road 184 in Earlimart. When they arrived, a German Shepherd was found near the bottom...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man visiting Fresno missing since Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced that 66-year-old Jose Edward Fonseca has been missing since Monday morning. Police say Fonseca was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Peach and Church Avenues. He was in Fresno visiting relatives and is unfamiliar with the area.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 dead, multiple injured in single-vehicle rollover

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead and several others injured. The California Highway Patrol was called to the area of San Benito Ave. west of Panoche Rd. and just south of Mendota Thursday afternoon. Officers say a Mercedes sedan was traveling southbound when the...
MENDOTA, CA
KMPH.com

Nonverbal and deaf man missing from Fresno since Dec. 12

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man. 42-year-old Soukxay Baythongdy was last seen on Monday, Dec. 12th in the area of Shaw and Brawley Avenues in northwest Fresno. Baythongdy was temporarily living in a hotel near Shaw and Hwy 99.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter

An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

'Dogs set for Mountain West opener

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mountain West Conference season begins Wednesday night for the Fresno State men's basketball team. The Bulldogs open at home against Wyoming and there is plenty of work to be done for this team that went 4-7 in its non-conference games. The good news is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Paul Anthony Sanchez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Paul Anthony Sanchez. Paul Sanchez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Parole Violation. 38-year-old Sanchez is 5' 7" tall, 156 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Paul Sanchez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kyle Patrick Hill

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kyle Patrick Hill. Kyle Hill is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. 35-year-old Hill is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kyle...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Five arrested, face weapons charges following possible kidnapping in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Five men were arrested just before Christmas following a possible kidnapping in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Friday morning to the 1200 block of Tahoe Street. When deputies arrived, they say five men were spotted on the property...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
CLOVIS, CA

