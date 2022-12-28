Read full article on original website
Rep. Luria presents $15.5 million to Virginia Beach in funding from Omnibus package
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria presented five checks to the city of Virginia Beach, totaling $15.5 million, for community projects on Wednesday in one of her last appearances in her elected position. The funding comes from the latest federal government omnibus package, which was passed on...
Shenandoah Rail Trail project continues to move forward with federal funding secured
BROADWAY Va. (WHSV) - One of the most ambitious recreation projects in the history of the Valley is another step closer to becoming a reality. The Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail project will get a boost thanks to federal funding. The federal budget passed by Congress last week includes $3 million...
