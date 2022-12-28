Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Travel problems force Ark. family into 14-hour drive
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
Highway 63 causing concerns for daily drivers
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A concerning stretch of heavily traveled road. Highway 63 near Bono has seen a handful of crashes in the last month, two of those taking the lives of five people total. The first fatal crash happened on Thursday, Dec. 1, where Arkansas State Police said four...
Kait 8
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner brings joy to the homeless
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you be one bad decision or a few bad decisions away from being homeless? That’s probably not something you’ve ever thought about. This month’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner cares deeply for those who find themselves in just such a situation. Region...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
Kait 8
Blytheville non-profit empowering young residents
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Since 2009, Healing in the Hood has been working on making lives better for children in Blytheville. “It started out as a mission to empower young men,” founder Sandy Gillepsie said. Eventually, the mission went on to focus on both boys and girls. “We were...
WSMV
Over 75 dogs removed from abandoned home in Gibson County
DYER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national animal protection nonprofit worked with local police to remove 76 dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home in Dyer, Tennessee, on Monday. Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled residence. ARC responders discovered dozens of small and medium-sized dogs, some of them puppies just weeks old, living in inhumane conditions and suffering from a range of medical issues, including emaciation, severe dental disease, fur loss, skin inflammation, numerous infections, and parasites.
Squatters in condemned house accused of stealing utilities, vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say four people who may have been living in a condemned house for up to a year were arrested Wednesday after officers found two stolen vans in the driveway. Police said George Bargery, Courtney Bargery, Bradley Eckert, and Shaneka Turner were all inside the boarded up house on Shannon Avenue that […]
Kait 8
Planning your day ahead.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to some rain showers in Region 8. The heaviest fell overnight, but scattered showers will be a common theme today. Temperatures will start in the upper-50s but fall into the lower 50s by...
‘I got bail money’: Man drives to DHL, threatens employee with gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for threatening a DHL employee. On Dec. 19, an employee for the DHL on East Raines Road was out at lunch with a male co-worker. The employee was contacted by her ex-boyfriend, stating threats to do the male co-worker harm, “I’m going to torture him. He’s not going to make it back to work.”
Kait 8
1 person dead, 2 critical in fire at assisted living facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire that has left 1 person dead and 2 in critical condition on Thursday night. Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat says multiple people had to be rescued from a fire at Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences on Kirby Road.
Kait 8
All clear given at Blytheville Walmart gas leak
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews and a gas company responded to a gas leak report at Walmart in Blytheville. According to the Blytheville Police Department, Walmart was being evacuated. Police say Black Hills Gas Company knows about the report and responded. When our crews arrived, they found that the...
Kait 8
Car crashes into a house
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
Kait 8
Highway crash results in injuries
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
neareport.com
Thousands in property reported stolen from family during burglary
JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro family was burglarized and had thousands in property stolen this week. Police took the report on December 27 at the 3900-block of Saddlecrest Drive. At about 5:52 PM, the family had left the home. At about 7:20 PM, they returned and in that time, a suspect or suspects broke into the home. It appeared that the criminal gained entry through a window and then unlocked the back door to leave.
Kait 8
Customer cars stolen from dealership
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A box that contained dozens of customers’ keys was broken into at Cavenaugh Hyundai. According to Jonesboro police, three vehicles were stolen off the lot. “Over the past several months there have been several car dealerships broken into. Throughout the Mid-South,” said Jonesboro police chief...
WBBJ
Humboldt police investigating shooting as homicide
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — On the night of Tuesday December 27, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a large police presence on North 17th Avenue in Humboldt. In a news release from the Humboldt Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to a home on North 17th Avenue in response to a person being shot.
One dead, three hurt after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and three others were injured during a shooting in Whitehaven Friday. It happened around 2 a.m. on Brooks road near Fleetbrook and Dogwood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other three victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police had the area […]
neareport.com
Thieves target car dealership in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A very large theft took place over the holiday weekend at a car dealership in Jonesboro. Sometime between December 23 and December 26, suspects broke into Cavenaugh Hyundai, 2020 Wilkins Avenue, and stole vehicles and property, the report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department said. The...
Kait 8
JPD investigates Christmas Day shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Imagine it’s Christmas afternoon, and you’re leaving to go visit family, but your trip is canceled because your back glass was shot. Jonesboro police are investigating a Christmas Day crime after someone shot the back glass out of an SUV. A police report said...
Kait 8
String of recent car break-ins leaves drivers concerned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a rash of car break-ins over the past few days, many in Jonesboro are wondering how they can keep their vehicle safe during the holidays. Daniel Raines lost a lot. He said he locked his doors when he went to run errands, and when he came back, all his things were gone.
