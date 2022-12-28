ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mega Millions numbers for $565 Million drawing announced

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Time to check those tickets!

At 8 p.m. today, the Mega Millions numbers for a $565 million drawing were announced. They are 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Megaplier number is 11.

If you win tonight’s cash option, you win $289.8 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. because, as it turned out, there were was no winning ticket, though two tickets in California matched give numbers: one sold in Glendale and one in Santa Maria, according to the California Lottery Press.

The top prize will be higher at the time of the next drawing.

