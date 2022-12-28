Mega Millions numbers for $565 Million drawing announced

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Time to check those tickets!

At 8 p.m. today, the Mega Millions numbers for a $565 million drawing were announced. They are 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and the Megaplier number is 11.

If you win tonight’s cash option, you win $289.8 million.

The next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. because, as it turned out, there were was no winning ticket, though two tickets in California matched give numbers: one sold in Glendale and one in Santa Maria, according to the California Lottery Press.

The top prize will be higher at the time of the next drawing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.