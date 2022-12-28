WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As many families focus on finances to start the new year, experts are warning of a growing trend of retail price inaccuracies where consumers unknowingly pay more than they should.The Pep Boys store is one of nearly a dozen in Bucks County that received a citation and fine during the last year for failing to make sure the price advertised is what consumers actually pay."It's become a big problem over the past two years," Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon said.Bannon is warning of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies, where...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO