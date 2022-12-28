ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FireRescue1

Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County officials warn of alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As many families focus on finances to start the new year, experts are warning of a growing trend of retail price inaccuracies where consumers unknowingly pay more than they should.The Pep Boys store is one of nearly a dozen in Bucks County that received a citation and fine during the last year for failing to make sure the price advertised is what consumers actually pay."It's become a big problem over the past two years," Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon said.Bannon is warning of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies, where...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

YEAR IN REVIEW: Hospital closings put crimp on health care services in Chester County

For many residents in Chester County, the start of 2022 brought devastating news. Two longtime hospitals, Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township, and Jennersville Hospital in Penn Township, would be closing. The closing of Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennesville Hospital in Penn Township not only caused the loss of...
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WHYY

15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas

More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University

The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

