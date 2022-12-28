Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Medical Report: Pancreatic cancer among most deadly, still rarely discussed
Pancreatic cancer is a form of cancer that is not widely discussed, but it can be one of the most deadly. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough takes a look.
foodsafetynews.com
Pasta recalled in Pennsylvania, New York, and Puerto Rico after testing finds Listeria
Caesar’s Pasta, LLC of Blackwood, NJ is recalling 5,610 lbs. of frozen manicotti because of potential Listeria monocytogenes. The recall was the result of a routine sampling program, which revealed that the finished products might contain bacteria. The frozen manicotti was sold to various foodservice distributors, and distributed to...
FireRescue1
Philadelphia firefighter-EMT, 50, dies of occupational cancer
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Firefighter-EMT Jeffrey DiDomenico II, 50, died on Dec. 17. He had occupational cancer of the esophagus, according to the IAFF. DiDomenico served with the department for nearly 18 years and was last assigned to Engine 45, the Philadelphia Fire Department announced on Twitter. He is survived...
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
The company's changes in operations are being made to restructure their output.Photo byiStock. A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
fox29.com
'We're crossing our fingers': Southwest travelers hope for best as airline promises return to normalcy
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Nearly a week after that nasty winter storm, cancelations, delays and serious travel woes continue as Southwest Airline makes a big promise to travelers Thursday night. An airline worker said only two flights left Philadelphia compared to 14 flights scheduled for Friday. Southwest is saying they are...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
Dozens of animals evacuated from Bucks County SPCA facility after burst pipe floods clinic
Dozens of animals had to be evacuated after water flooded the Bucks County SPCA's facility in Quakertown.
If Not For Grace Ministries providing food, clothing, showers for those in need in Kensington
People in need lined up on Wednesday morning to receive food and clothing in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
Bethlehem employer among 10 that had the largest layoffs in 2022 in Pa.
Things have seemed to have quieted a bit in the business world of 2022 compared to the two previous years, but not enough to avoid more mass layoffs. Ten employers submitted WARN (the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices to the state in 2022 that involved at least 246 people.
Bucks County officials warn of alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies
WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As many families focus on finances to start the new year, experts are warning of a growing trend of retail price inaccuracies where consumers unknowingly pay more than they should.The Pep Boys store is one of nearly a dozen in Bucks County that received a citation and fine during the last year for failing to make sure the price advertised is what consumers actually pay."It's become a big problem over the past two years," Director of Bucks County consumer protection/weights & measures Michael Bannon said.Bannon is warning of an alarming trend of retail price inaccuracies, where...
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Mercury
YEAR IN REVIEW: Hospital closings put crimp on health care services in Chester County
For many residents in Chester County, the start of 2022 brought devastating news. Two longtime hospitals, Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township, and Jennersville Hospital in Penn Township, would be closing. The closing of Brandywine Hospital in Caln Township and Jennesville Hospital in Penn Township not only caused the loss of...
Cause of death for Princeton University student from Euclid ruled suicide
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
PGW: No evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia
PGW says there have been no evacuations due to work in Northeast Philadelphia.
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Washington Examiner
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
Comments / 0