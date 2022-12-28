ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/30/22), John Cena’s WWE Return

The final WWE SmackDown of 2022 will air live tonight from Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena. On tonight’s SmackDown, John Cena will make his return to the ring with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aside from the Superstars announced for a...
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw

Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
wrestlinginc.com

Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign

Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Hall’s Impact Wrestling Review 12.29.22

It’s the final show of the year and that means we’re going Best Of. It has been a pretty strong year for Impact, as there have been quite a few stars coming and going, along with some rather awesome matches throughout. We’ll also get the Year End Awards, which are often rather fun. Let’s get to it.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Hershey, PA 12/29/2022

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:. * WWE RAW Women’s Title Match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ends in a no contest due to interference from Bayley, who lays out both Belair and Lynch. * The OC...
HERSHEY, PA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event

Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
MIAMI, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Top The Bump's List Of The Top Ten WWE Matches Of 2022

The end of the year leads to people feeling the need to reminisce, and that is often the case with professional wrestling too, as fans and pundits alike rank the best and worst of the previous 365 days. That includes the team behind the WWE show, "The Bump," as they have broken down what they believe are the top 10 WWE matches of 2022.
411mania.com

WWE Live Event Results From Greensboro: The Bloodline Main Events

WWE held a live event on their Holiday Tour last night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, NC. Here are results, via Wrestling Headlines:. * Kofi Kingston, Madcap Moss and Emma def. Legado del Fantasma. Xavier Woods was attacked backstage before the match. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak.
GREENSBORO, NC
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior

– During the recent Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared his candid thoughts on wrestling promoter Bill Watts, who he worked under for Mid-South Wrestling in the 1980s. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Jake Roberts on Bill Watts: “Don’t get me wrong, I respect the...
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 12.29.22

-It’s the final Main Event of 2022 and like in the years past, I will rank every match from this show in a countdown column in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it!. -No live RAW this past week, so this is also a show full of clips! Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and mentions we will see highlights from the best of the WWE in 2022 and go back to highlights from SmackDown.
411mania.com

Minoru Suzuki Set To Work All Japan Pro Wrestling Tour

As previously reported, Suzuki-gun, the faction led by Minoru Suzuki in NJPW, has disbanded. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this may be because Suzuki is set to work for All Japan Pro Wrestling. Suzuki will appear for AJPW’s January upcoming tour. There’s no word on his status in New Japan at this time.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (12/30) - Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn Vs. John Cena & Kevin Owens, Women's Championship Match And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on December 30, 2022, coming to you live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida!. A massive tag team match will close out the year in the main event of tonight's show, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn will be teaming up to take on Kevin Owens and a returning John Cena. Tensions between Owens and Zayn have been building up over the past few weeks, leading Reigns to ask management for the match. Additionally, this will be a landmark match for Cena, as it will mark the twentieth consecutive year he has had at least one match in WWE. Which team will come out on top?
FLORIDA STATE
411mania.com

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, a match between Indus Sher and the Creed Brothers was made official for New Year’s Evil on January 10. The two teams have been feuding for months and were originally set to meet at NXT Deadline. However, the match was postponed due to injury. The updated lineup for New Year’s Evil includes:
411mania.com

Bushiroad CEO Hints That Sasha Banks Could Be At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

It’s been that Sasha Banks is set to debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this upcoming Wednesday. In an interview with Yahoo Japan, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani hinted that she will make an appearance at the show. He said: “There is a possibility that she...

