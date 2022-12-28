Read full article on original website
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
Snohomish County awarded state loan to assist with Alderwood Mall Pkwy project
Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board for two road projects — one of which is located on Alderwood Mall Parkway from the 16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps. The $7 million state loan is aimed at improving connectivity in...
Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion
The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
Sandy Point residents wake to floodwater blocked roads, potential of another flooding event today
SANDY POINT, Wash. — Residents on Sandy Point faced property damage along with blocked roads preventing them from reaching or leaving their homes yesterday, Tuesday, December 27th, due to coastal flooding pushed by a 12.3-foot King Tide. Many have reported waking today to find very little difference this morning...
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
Washington state loans $7M to Snohomish County to hasten road projects
(The Center Square) – The Washington state Public Works Board is loaning $7 million to Snohomish County to fund two local road projects. The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project and the 43rd Avenue Southeast phase one project were funded via loan to improve connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project will use $3 million in funds to widen...
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
$7 million awarded for road improvements in Lynnwood and Bothell
EVERETT, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022—Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) for $7 million to help Public Works move forward two road improvement projects, enhancing connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The two projects benefitting from these funds are 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St SE to 180th St SE and SR-524 Roundabout) and Alderwood Mall Parkway (16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps).
There’s a fire in the Samish hills. What should you do?
Fires seen in winter often draw several calls to 911.
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
Coastal flood watch continues with extreme high tides in Whatcom
Seaside homes surrounded by water, minor damage reported in Bellingham parks.
Severe flooding damages homes of families in Seattle's South Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - The streets of South Park neighborhood now filled with family’s personal belongings after the king tides rose waist deep for some. The area of 8th Ave and Chicago Street hit the hardest impacting both homeowners and businesses. More than 24 hours later, many are still cleaning up...
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. At 9:36 p.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Twitter that the eastbound lanes were completely blocked off at milepost 34 near North Bend. At least one person died.
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
