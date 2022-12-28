ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion

The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
KENT, WA
The Center Square

Washington state loans $7M to Snohomish County to hasten road projects

(The Center Square) – The Washington state Public Works Board is loaning $7 million to Snohomish County to fund two local road projects. The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project and the 43rd Avenue Southeast phase one project were funded via loan to improve connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The Alderwood Mall Parkway corridor improvement project will use $3 million in funds to widen...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

$7 million awarded for road improvements in Lynnwood and Bothell

EVERETT, Wash., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022—Snohomish County has been awarded a loan from the Washington State Public Works Board (PWB) for $7 million to help Public Works move forward two road improvement projects, enhancing connectivity in two rapidly growing urban areas of unincorporated Snohomish County. The two projects benefitting from these funds are 43rd Ave SE Phase I (188th St SE to 180th St SE and SR-524 Roundabout) and Alderwood Mall Parkway (16800 block to the SR 525 northbound ramps).
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass closed Thursday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. At 9:36 p.m. the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Twitter that the eastbound lanes were completely blocked off at milepost 34 near North Bend. At least one person died.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

