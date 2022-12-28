Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Paul Anthony Sanchez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Paul Anthony Sanchez. Paul Sanchez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Parole Violation. 38-year-old Sanchez is 5' 7" tall, 156 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Paul Sanchez is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Chhin Soun
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Chhin Soun. Chhin Soun is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 53-year-old Soun is 5' 6" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Chhin Soun is hiding, call...
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
GV Wire
Can You Help Fresno Deputies Catch Woman Suspected in Swindle of 103-Year-Old Man?
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies want to quickly catch a woman who allegedly cashed a $12,000 check belonging to a 103-year-old man. The woman’s identity isn’t known, but a video camera at the Liquor King Store near Herndon and Blackstone avenues got a good shot of her. According...
Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
KMPH.com
Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested
A robbery suspect is in custody after severely injuring elderly man and stealing his cell phone in Clovis.
KMPH.com
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
KMPH.com
Five arrested, face weapons charges following possible kidnapping in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Five men were arrested just before Christmas following a possible kidnapping in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Friday morning to the 1200 block of Tahoe Street. When deputies arrived, they say five men were spotted on the property...
KMPH.com
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
Person surrenders days after being charged with murder
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Responding to a Grand Theft Report Discover Suspect in Possession of Multiple Guns and Methamphetamine
December 27, 2022 - Monday morning, December 26, 2022, Northwest patrol officers responded the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox. Later in the day, officers responded to the area of Marks Avenue and Weber Avenue on a report of locating...
KMPH.com
Mother and son reportedly missing out of Madera County, have been found
UPDATE- The Madera County Sheriff's Office has located the missing mother and son. They say it was a "voluntary missing adult situation." The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding both a mother and son who have been reported missing. According to...
Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
GV Wire
Identities of Victims in Fresno County Canal Crashes Revealed
A 38-year-old Firebaugh woman died after driving her 2003 Toyota into an irrigation canal at Colorado and Levee roads at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Yolanda Arias died despite the efforts of a male passenger in the car, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP report, Arias lost...
John Zanoni ready for next challenge as Fresno County sheriff
When Sheriff Margaret Mims decided to retire after 16 years on the job, she named Zanoni as the perfect successor because of his experience and temperament.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Advisory Notice About Madera Community Hospital Closure
December 29, 2022 - The Sheriff’s Office would like to provide the Community an Alert regarding the closure of Madera Community Hospital beginning at midnight tonight (Friday, December 30th, 2022) The Emergency Room at MCH will be closed and no medical staff will be on site. If you have...
