Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Paul Anthony Sanchez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Paul Anthony Sanchez. Paul Sanchez is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Parole Violation. 38-year-old Sanchez is 5' 7" tall, 156 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Paul Sanchez is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Chhin Soun

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Chhin Soun. Chhin Soun is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 53-year-old Soun is 5' 6" tall, 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Chhin Soun is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman accused of armed robbery in Clovis arrested

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — The Clovis Police Department announced the arrest of two people suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Clovis. Police say the man entered Advance America near Shaw and Peach around 10:30 a.m. The employees said he showed a handgun and demanded money. They gave...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Five arrested, face weapons charges following possible kidnapping in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Five men were arrested just before Christmas following a possible kidnapping in Merced. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called on Friday morning to the 1200 block of Tahoe Street. When deputies arrived, they say five men were spotted on the property...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter

An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person surrenders days after being charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fatal crash in Fresno County leaves 1 dead, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fatal crash in Fresno County left a young woman dead Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says around 3:30 p.m. they responded to an injury collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road. Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Davis was driving their car in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Identities of Victims in Fresno County Canal Crashes Revealed

A 38-year-old Firebaugh woman died after driving her 2003 Toyota into an irrigation canal at Colorado and Levee roads at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Yolanda Arias died despite the efforts of a male passenger in the car, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to the CHP report, Arias lost...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

