For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Hank! This kind boy was so gentle and wanted all the hugs in the world. Not to mention, he gets along with just about everyone from people to paws! He would be the perfect addition to your family before we ring in the New Year. Come and adopt Hank today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO