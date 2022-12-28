ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
Butler Co. Animal Shelter works on repairs after pipe bursts

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is working on some much-needed repairs. After this past weekend’s winter storm, the shelter said they had a pipe burst, leading to a flood in the building. This led to an emergency situation in frigid temperatures. Thankfully, the shelter was...
Pet of the Day: O’Ryan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
Boys to Men holding 1st Young Professional Blazer Drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Boys to Men Leadership Group is asking for donations for their first Young Professional Blazer Drive. The group strives to impact the next generation of young men in our community. The group is asking for support by donating new or unwanted blazers, coat pins, tie clips, and...
Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power

Pet of the Day: Zelda

For today’s Pet of the Day, we met Miss Zelda! This mini pitty is the sweetest girl and loves a good belly scratch. She gets along with everyone, people and paws alike, and would be the perfect addition to your family. You can adopt this special lady today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Pet of the Day: Hank

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Hank! This kind boy was so gentle and wanted all the hugs in the world. Not to mention, he gets along with just about everyone from people to paws! He would be the perfect addition to your family before we ring in the New Year. Come and adopt Hank today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
