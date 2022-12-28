Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky Today
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next week
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
wnky.com
Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
WBKO
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco
wnky.com
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
WBKO
Boil water order in place for some in Edmonson Co. and surrounding communities
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A boil water order advisory was issued earlier this week for some in Edmonson County and surrounding communities. While all of Edmonson County is not under a boil water advisory, some communities still are, and some residents of these areas are still left without water entirely.
WBKO
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
Glasgow police prepare for New Years' Eve weekend
WBKO
Plumbers working hard to repair burst pipes after sub-zero temperatures hit the region
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the region warms up from the recent arctic cold front, multiple areas have seen water mains and pipes bursting due to sub-zero temperatures. Road closures and water boil advisories are common as repairs are completed by municipal utility crews. Even with preparation for the...
wnky.com
Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
wnky.com
Butler Co. Animal Shelter works on repairs after pipe bursts
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is working on some much-needed repairs. After this past weekend’s winter storm, the shelter said they had a pipe burst, leading to a flood in the building. This led to an emergency situation in frigid temperatures. Thankfully, the shelter was...
wnky.com
Rotating outages rendered millions heatless & powerless over Christmas… What about next time?
GLASGOW, Ky. – During our Christmas 2022 cold spell, TVA issued a statement requesting all of its 10 million customers to reduce unnecessary electricity usage. This time of year, Barren County Emergency Management’s phones ring off the hook, residents saying they have no heat or power in their homes.
k105.com
Grayson Co. customers of Edmonson Co. Water District could possibly see restoration of services soon
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the Edmonson County Water District for customers in Grayson and Edmonson counties is still in effect. The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after the water district detected a high number of water leaks and burst pipes throughout the system. The leaks and burst pipes were brought on by sub-zero temperatures.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: O’Ryan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
wnky.com
Boys to Men holding 1st Young Professional Blazer Drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The Boys to Men Leadership Group is asking for donations for their first Young Professional Blazer Drive. The group strives to impact the next generation of young men in our community. The group is asking for support by donating new or unwanted blazers, coat pins, tie clips, and...
wvih.com
Crash Injuries Three And Interrupts Power
Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, December 28, in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 58 year-old Roger Beasley of Caneyville, failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck, driven by 71 year-old Gerald Smith of Cub Run, on the driver’s side.
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Tracker from the BGWC Humane Society
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Tracker, he is a very sweet, loving dog who would make a great addition to your family. Take a look at his visit to the Midday set for his first interview with WBKO. He is not camera shy as he clearly likes seeing himself...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Zelda
For today’s Pet of the Day, we met Miss Zelda! This mini pitty is the sweetest girl and loves a good belly scratch. She gets along with everyone, people and paws alike, and would be the perfect addition to your family. You can adopt this special lady today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Hank
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Hank! This kind boy was so gentle and wanted all the hugs in the world. Not to mention, he gets along with just about everyone from people to paws! He would be the perfect addition to your family before we ring in the New Year. Come and adopt Hank today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
WBKO
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
WBKO
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
Crash in Grayson county leaves three injured
