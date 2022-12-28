Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
14news.com
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
wnky.com
Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
WBKO
Metcalfe Co. nursing home continues repairs after residents evacuated on Christmas Eve
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Sixty-two nursing home residents at Metcalfe Health Care Center remain displaced after a Christmas Eve disaster, but officials are calling the response to the necessary evacuation a community and statewide effort. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, right,” expressed Cody Brooks, Administrator at Metcalfe Health Care...
Madisonville officials dispel rumors, tell people to instead watch for leaks
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have acknowledged there has been some confusion in regard to rumors of water shutoffs. We spoke with the water department about a rumor about how the city was going to shut off water to everyone. However, we have confirmed this is not true. Water department officials tell us if a […]
wnky.com
Southwest Airlines cancellations leave BG woman stranded 10 hrs in LA airport
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southwest Airlines has canceled roughly 60 percent of its flights these last few days, and many of you responded to our News 40 Facebook post with your experiences stranded without a flight home from Christmas. When AmyLynn McCracken paid Southwest Airlines $800 for her round-trip...
k105.com
Grayson Co. customers of Edmonson Co. Water District could possibly see restoration of services soon
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the Edmonson County Water District for customers in Grayson and Edmonson counties is still in effect. The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after the water district detected a high number of water leaks and burst pipes throughout the system. The leaks and burst pipes were brought on by sub-zero temperatures.
wnky.com
SOKY farmers’ pocketbooks hurt over critically low river levels
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Low water levels in the Ohio River, Green River, and Cumberland River are hurting some of our local SOKY farmers. Because the river level is so low, supplier barges can only transport about half of their drafts. That means local bean farmers like 40-year experienced Randy...
WBKO
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
wnky.com
Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
wnky.com
Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm
BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
WBKO
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco

wnky.com
Pet of the Day: O’Ryan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Hank
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Hank! This kind boy was so gentle and wanted all the hugs in the world. Not to mention, he gets along with just about everyone from people to paws! He would be the perfect addition to your family before we ring in the New Year. Come and adopt Hank today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Christmas miracle! Lost dog returned to owner with cancer after 10 days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Christmas miracle a family had started to lose hope for. “She said,” Do you believe in miracles?” I was like you gotta be kidding. She said ‘they found him’,” said Mark Steinhorst. The Steinhorst family’s 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Tuffy went missing...
lakercountry.com
KSP still investigating Eli death
Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
wnky.com
Meijer announces recall of True Goodness oat yogurt for undeclared allergen
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Meijer is recalling its True Goodness oat-based yogurt alternative due to the presence of almonds. The undeclared allergen is due to the 24-ounce yogurt actually containing an almond-based product, which is not present on the product label, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm. It's not just the lack of clean water. Local officials are concerned about fires and other emergencies.
WBKO
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most. ”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic...
