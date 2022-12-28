ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

wnky.com

Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

McLean County officials warning public of registration scam

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
wnky.com

Warren RECC explains rolling outages ordered by the TVA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the holiday weekend, you probably noticed your power was cut off a few times. While frustrating, energy officials tell us there was a reason behind the inconvenience, and they had crews on standby in case of power issues. “Regardless of whether or not it’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SOKY farmers’ pocketbooks hurt over critically low river levels

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Low water levels in the Ohio River, Green River, and Cumberland River are hurting some of our local SOKY farmers. Because the river level is so low, supplier barges can only transport about half of their drafts. That means local bean farmers like 40-year experienced Randy...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Water pipes burst in Madisonville

Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Local man stuck near Buffalo after winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y.-A local man is still stuck in a town near Buffalo, New York after the winter storm. Daniel Langdon, who works with Western Kentucky University Athletics, was visiting his family for Christmas in his hometown Oakfield, which is about 30 minutes from Buffalo. The city was hit hard by...
BUFFALO, NY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: O’Ryan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Hank

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we met Hank! This kind boy was so gentle and wanted all the hugs in the world. Not to mention, he gets along with just about everyone from people to paws! He would be the perfect addition to your family before we ring in the New Year. Come and adopt Hank today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP still investigating Eli death

Four days after a man died at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room, Kentucky State Police Post 15 is continuing to investigate the circumstances of a death in the Eli community. Trooper Jonathan Houk with Kentucky State Police Post 15 told WJRS News Thursday evening that the investigation is still...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

