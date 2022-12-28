ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Mild and rainy day

Today: Mild and rainy day with off-and-on light to moderate rain. Temperatures stay in the low 50s all day, and will drop into the upper 40s this evening after sunset. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Rain continues, and could pick up overnight. Low of 39°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Warmest day in weeks with rain on the way

Tonight: Staying warm for late-December with a low of 49°. Light rain or drizzle with patchy fog possible overnight. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Friday: Warm day starting around 50°. Some drizzle or patchy fog possible early, then off-and-on rain through the day. High of 51°. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.75" through by Saturday morning.
