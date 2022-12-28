Read full article on original website
Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions losing LB Jarrad Davis to New York Giants
ALLEN PARK -- Jarrad Davis’ time in Detroit has come to an end. Again. The linebacker has agreed to sign with the New York Giants, according to the team. He was signed off Detroit’s practice squad. Davis is a former first-round bust who left Detroit for the New...
Detroit Lions sign OT Jarrid Williams
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
How QB Josh Dobbs came across decisive, confident in first NFL start with Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs got his chance. Dobbs made his first NFL start in the Titans' 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Nissan Stadium. The former Tennessee Vols standout hadn't started a game since college in 2016, but with starter Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and rookie Malik Willis struggling to produce, Titans coach Mike Vrabel gave Dobbs the reins to the offense Thursday just eight days after signing him off the Detroit Lions' practice squad.
Aaron Glenn makes concerning comment about Detroit Lions debacle vs. Panthers
On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to move to 8-7 on the season, and even grab control of their own destiny, when they took on the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for Aaron Glenn and the Lions’ defense as the Panthers absolutely dominated to the tune of 570 total yards (320 rushing yards) and 37 points. On Thursday, Glenn made a concerning comment.
If Detroit Lions win out, here's the roadmap to playoffs: Hope for a bunch of help
The next time the Detroit Lions play will be in January. That’s 2023, if you’ve lost track of time, and the calendar, and perhaps your name and where you grew up. But this isn’t about the time-bending, multi-connectedness soup we reside in and wasn't it just summer a couple of weeks ago anyway? This is about the Lions. That they are playing a game in January — JANUARY — against Chicago at Ford Field Sunday that means...
Dan Campbell wants to give Detroit Lions fans a show in final home game
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
Detroit Lions OFFICIALLY announce perfect uniform combo for final home game
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 17 at Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms when they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
Josh Dobbs expected to start Week 17 for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The Titans have an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that will determine the division winner and their playoff hopes, so they are expected to rest multiple starters on Thursday night, including Malik Willis and Derrick Henry. Dobbs will make his first NFL start after the Titans signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad eight days ago. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has only thrown 17 passes in six relief appearances.
Meet Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, former Vols star and rocket scientist
The Tennessee Titans signed Joshua Dobbs to back up Malik Willis as they navigate Ryan Tannehill's injury. Now the Titans reportedly are giving Dobbs his first career start on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Dobbs, the former Tennessee Vols standout, is on his fifth NFL team since 2017. He started...
Lions final injury report for Week 17: DeShon Elliott ruled out
LB Josh Woods (biceps) Ragnow did practice on a limited basis on Friday, as is becoming his weekly ritual after missing the first two days. The Pro Bowl center has battled through the injury all season.
Report: Josh Dobbs to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
He signed to the team a week ago.
Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss
The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot. Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over...
NFL picks, Week 17
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
