ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. No winner, jackpot is now $640M

By Chris Sims and Evan Frank, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baR2C_0jwAjPkY00

The Mega Millions jackpot will continue to grow after no winner was announced last night.

Are you the game's next millionaire?

The numbers are in for the Tuesday, Dec. 27 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $565 million, with a cash option of $289.8 million.

Powerball numbers: Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. No winner, jackpot rises to $215M

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61, and the Mega Ball was 11. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night?

Nobody matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Five tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. Two tickets were sold in California while the other tickets were sold in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

How many numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball worth $2.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Mega Millions?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing grew to an estimated $640 million with a cash option of $328.3 million, according to megamillions.com .

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 11 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $426 million — Jan. 28; California.
  • $128 million — Mar. 8; New York.
  • $110 million — April 12; Minnesota.
  • $20 million — April 15; Tennessee.
  • $1.337 billion — July 29; Illinois.
  • $502 million — Oct. 14; California, Florida.

Mega Millions numbers: Results for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  3. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  4. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  5. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  6. $640 million — Dec. 30, 2022; TBD.
  7. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  8. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  9. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  10. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan
  6. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  7. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  8. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  9. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  10. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. No winner, jackpot is now $640M

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $565 million

People hoping for an early Christmas present with a winning ticket in the Mega Millions promotion will be disappointed. The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $565 million after there were no winners in Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. The numbers drawn Friday night were 15, 21, 32, 38...
ILLINOIS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars

Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Drawing nears for $685 million Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night's drawing, giving lottery players a chance to ring in the New Year with an even larger bonus in their bank account.There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $347.8 million.The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
IOWA STATE
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy