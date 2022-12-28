ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwC7A_0jwAjMLb00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December.

“As a general rule, you don’t get too critical of these games coming out of the (Christmas) break, even less so when you get two points,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I didn’t like that when we were in control of the game in the second period with a two-goal lead that we gave that back. But you have to like how the guys fought back.”

Jordan Kyrou, Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 37 shots as St. Louis dropped its third straight after winning four in a row.

Nylander scored his 21st goal of the season on a breakaway with 57 seconds remaining in overtime after he forced Vladimir Tarasenko to turn the puck over in the Leafs zone. Nylander has recorded a point in five straight games with four goals and three assists in that span.

Brodie was awarded a penalty shot 1:24 into overtime after being tripped by Kyrou, but Binnington got his right pad on the puck to preserve the 4-4 tie.

Keefe started the overtime period by sending out defensemen Brodie and Timothy Liljegren along with center David Kampf to set a defensive tone.

“It changes the dynamic of overtime pretty significantly,” Keefe said. “Whether it’s a factor or not, I’m not quite sure, but later in the overtime when you see our best guys still have legs, still have energy, the way that (Nylander) did to jump on that puck and take off, I don’t know if that’s the reason why it worked that way, but I liked the way it played out.”

Kyrou tied the game at 4-all with his team-leading 17th goal of the season 5:13 into the third period. Kyrou, who returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury, has seven goals and three assists in his last four games.

Jarnkrok scored from behind the goal line to put Toronto ahead 4-3 with 4:44 remaining in the second period.

“The second period, we got on our heels a little bit, I thought, and just didn’t manage things properly and let them come at us too much,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We regained it, I thought we got it back and then there were a couple shifts in the third where we just got hemmed in.”

Faulk scored on a power play to tie the game 3-all 9:30 into the second period.

O’Reilly scored his 10th of the season 7:39 into the second to cut the Blues’ deficit to 3-2.

“We scored some big goals,” O”Reilly said. “It’s a good point, but we need two. In the position we’re in right now, how tight this race is going to be, we need two points. It’s a disappointing night that way.”

Kerfoot scored a short-handed goal with Holl serving a penalty for boarding Robert Thomas 5:26 into the second period to put Toronto ahead 3-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Blues placed D Torey Krug on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and said he’ll be reevaluated in six weeks. Krug left the ice in the final seconds of Friday’s shootout loss at Vegas after blocking a shot off his foot. The club recalled D Tyler Tucker, who was a healthy scratch.

Maple Leafs: At Arizona on Thursday night.

Blues: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now,” McBain said. “He made a good pass there and I was just glad I was able to put it in.” The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road trip. They have defeated Boston, Colorado and the Maple Leafs at home this season.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators snapped a three-game slide with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins. DeBrincat and Tim Stutzle scored second-period goals for the Senators (15-16-3) while Cam Talbot made 49 saves including 26 in the third period alone. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat. “It’s always fun to go in the shootout. Didn’t really know what I was going to do, I just winged it and it worked out. It’s nice to see the puck go in the net.” Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins with Zacha’s goal coming at 16:27 of the third period to tie the game 2-2. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves for the Bruins (27-4-3).
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league’s mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Barkov's quick hat trick lifts Panthers over Canadiens 7-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov recorded a hat trick in the first period and helped his team snap a three-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Barkov scored the first two goals of the game within the first 11:50 and made it 3-1 with his third of the period. Florida also got a pair of goals from Matthew Tkachuk with Carter Verhaeghe and Eetu Luostarinen scoring in the third as Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves in the win. “I obviously got some bounces and was playing with some pretty good players who were going to find me,” said Barkov, who ended with five points. “We played exactly the way we wanted to. We have to keep this up, playing the right way.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala’s 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings’ first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip Danault also scored and Copley made 23 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-0-1 in their last seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-4 Loss Against Maple Leafs

The St. Louis Blues welcomed the Toronto Maple Leafs to town in their return from the Christmas break to kick off their three-game homestand. The former Norris Division rivals squared off in the Leafs’ lone appearance in St. Louis for the 2022-23 season. After starting the season 16-16-2, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call

But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues this year, serving five penalty minutes. ___
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy