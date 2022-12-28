ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Dec. 27

By Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairhaven 46, Wareham 40

The Blue Devils edged Wareham at home for their first win of the season. Maya Medeiros led the way for Fairhaven with a game-high 13 points. Tenley Dakin also finished in double figures with 12 points. Brenna Dugan and Ava Morrison each added six points in the win. Johnny Tompkins had a team-high nine points and a three-pointer for the Vikings while teammate Keira Pierre added nine points and two three-pointers. Other scorers include Masaydes Perry (seven points, three-pointer), Carly Glover (seven; two three-pointers), Zora Andrews (six points; three pointer) and Riana Phillips (two). Wareham was fueled by a season-high seven 3-pointers. The Blue Devils (1-5; 1-2 in South Coast Conference) travel to Westport while Wareham (0-4: 0-4 in South Coast Conference) hosts Sturgis West on Jan. 4.

Case 44, Apponequet 31

The Lakers dropped a league game at home against Case. Addie Taylor scored a team-high nine points (three-pointer) for ARHS. Ava Dixon also had nine points (two-pointers). Cynthia Morales had five points and CC Levrault chipped in with four points. Hannah Kuriscak and Brooke Generazzo each netted two points. The Lakers 2-2 (2-1 in South Coast Conference) travels to Middleboro on Friday.

Dighton-Rehoboth 60, Old Rochester 26

The Bulldogs lost to league opponent Dighton-Rehoboth on the road. Tessa Winslow led ORR with seven points. Kelly Quinlan had six points and Emma Johnson chipped in with five points. Amber Engel, Emerson Gonet, Caroline Brogioli and Zoe Plante each finished with two points. The Bulldogs (2-4; 2-1 in South Coast Conference) travel to Carver on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greater New Bedford 56, Bridgewater-Raynham 51

The Bears won their third straight game, beating Bridgewater Raynham in the opening round of Larry Fisher Holiday Classic. GNBVT (3-3; 1-1 in South Coast Conference) will face Division II powerhouse Charlestown in the finals Thursday. Curran Farnworth led the Bears with 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and five assists. Jhoan Valdez had 11 points and six rebounds. Cam Morin finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Apponequet 68, Case 45

The Lakers won their second straight game, beating league opponent Joseph Case. Nate Levesque had a game-high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for ARHS. Will Levrault chipped in with 17 points and dished out five assists. Caiden Cyr and Josh Kelller each had eight points while Marcus Kuriscak finished with seven points. Logan Miller added four points and six rebounds and Jackson Gagnier capped the scoring with three points, five assists and four rebounds. The Lakers (2-2; 2-1 in South Coast Conference) host Middleboro on Friday.

Charlestown 61 Old Rochester 55

The Bulldogs fell short late against Charlestown in the opening rounds of the Larry Fisher Holiday Classic tournament. Jacob Smith led ORR with a team-high 17 points including a pair of three-pointers. Liam Geraghty poured in 13 points and Sawyer Fox finished in double figures with 10 points. Other scorers for the Bulldogs were Braden Yeomans (five; 3-pointer), Dylan Hartley-Matteson (five; 3-pointer) and Robert Spenard (five). ORR was up 36-26 at halftime and 13 early in the third. Charlestown took the game back late, offensively. The Bulldogs 2-2 (1-1 in South Coast Conference) will face Bridgewater-Raynham in the consolation game on Thursday.

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

Old Rochester 6, Foxboro 4

The Bulldogs co-op team defeated Foxboro in the opening round of the Dartmouth holiday tournament. Al Marsden netted a pair of goals for ORR/Fairhaven. Teammate Caleb Bousquet added a goal and an assist. Other goal scorers for the Bulldogs were Connor Foley, Barrett Becotte and Justin Marques. Derek Gauvin finished with a pair of assists. ORR 2-2 (1-1 in South Coast Conference) will face Oliver Ames in the finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

