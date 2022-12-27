Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball
Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest’s Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin’s Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022. Sean Simmers ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo. 4 / 17. Cedar Crest vs....
Boys basketball: No. 9 Ramapo, Hackensack among Quad winners at Jingle Bells Jubilee finals
Peyton Seals made six 3-pointers and went six-for-six from the free throw line to lead Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory over 12th-ranked Montclair Immaculate, 76-58, in the final round of the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic Quad 3. Chris Cervino and Wyatt Eglinton...
Brearley over People’s Prep - Boys basketball - Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament
Jake Zawacki netted 27 points with nine rebounds and five assists to lead Brearley to a 74-42 win over People’s Prep at the Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, in Glen Ridge. Brearley (2-3) led 30-14 at the end of the opening quarter. Ryan Obiedzinski added on 19 points and four assists to the win.
Juniata girls basketball bests Bellefonte, 47-41, in Penns Valley tourney final
Ava Shearer netted a game-high 18 points to lead the Juniata girls basketball team past Bellefonte, 47-41, Thursday night in the championship game of the Penns Valley Tournament. Regan Lowery added 12 points for Juniata, which ran its record to 5-3.
Boys basketball: Millburn defeats Mountain Lakes - Pete Tierney Holiday Tournament
Zach Benmorits scored 24 points to lead Millburn as it defeated Mountain Lakes 68-41 in the first round Pete Tierney Memorial Holiday Tournament at Summit High School. Millburn (4-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Mountain Lakes 36-12 in the second half, including a 19-5 run to close out the game in the fourth quarter.
Megan Elias sparks Easton girls basketball to blowout win over Freedom in Rotary semis
Easton junior guard Megan Elias opened Tuesday’s game with her own personal 8-0 scoring run. The self-produced scoring spree sparked the Red Rovers to a dominant first half against Freedom in a Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic semifinal at Easton Area Middle School. Easton led by 13 points...
Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament: Summit dominates to win title - Boys Basketball
Myles Blackley starred for Summit with 22 points in its 63-36 win over Millburn in the final round of the Pete Tierney Memorial Tournament in Summit. Brett Colon added 18 points, including four three-pointers, for Summit, which 32-19 at halftime. Zach Benmorits netted nine points for Millburn. Gov. Livingston 49,...
Red Raider Tournament: Bergen Charter, Cliffside Park move into championship - Boys Basketball
Corey Moss recorded a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds for Bergen Charter in its 56-50 win over Harrison in Cliffside Park in the first round of the Red Raider Tournament in Cliffside Park. Jaiden Almonte drilled six three-pointers on his way to 21 points in the win. Bergen...
Wallkill Valley tops Vernon in Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament final
Jackie Schels came up with a three-point play to seal a 58-55 win for Wallkill Valley over Vernon in the championship game of the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Schels, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Wallkill Valley (5-1), which clawed back from a deficit of nine points to squeeze out the win. Alexa Letelier chipped in with 10 points while Erin Anderson had eight rebounds and Trinity Hartung had nine points with three key three-pointers.
Boys Basketball: South Plainfield's Brandon Dean continues scoring outburst in Tigers win
SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Brandon Dean has been lighting up Middlesex County like the gaudiest Christmas display in your neighborhood this season. Tuesday, after an early power outage, was no exception as the senior guard torched Edison for 25 points in lifting unbeaten South Plainfield to its fifth victory with a 65-40 thumping of Edison in the opening round of the Anthony J. Cotoia Holiday Tournament.
Mechanicsburg boys hoops take down Selinsgrove, 53-26, in Sauve Bros. tourney consolation
Chance Yanoski poured in 19 points Wednesday night to pace Mechanicsburg to a 53-26 victory over Selinsgrove in the consolation round of the Mechanicsburg Sauve Bros. Boys Basketball Tournament. Spencer Nolan added 12 points and Josh Smith another 10 for the Wildcats, who improved to 5-4 with the victory. Thanks...
