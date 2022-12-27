ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Lower Dauphin defeats Cedar Crest 33-22 in girls high school basketball

Cedar Crest vs. Lower Dauphin in girls high school basketball. Cedar Crest's Lizzie Lowe battles Lower Dauphin's Lilli Knudsen for the ball in their girls high school basketball game in the Lower Dauphin Holiday tournament. Dec. 28, 2022.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley tops Vernon in Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament final

Jackie Schels came up with a three-point play to seal a 58-55 win for Wallkill Valley over Vernon in the championship game of the Rangers Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Schels, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Wallkill Valley (5-1), which clawed back from a deficit of nine points to squeeze out the win. Alexa Letelier chipped in with 10 points while Erin Anderson had eight rebounds and Trinity Hartung had nine points with three key three-pointers.
HAMBURG, NJ
Courier News

Boys Basketball: South Plainfield's Brandon Dean continues scoring outburst in Tigers win

SOUTH PLAINFIELD — Brandon Dean has been lighting up Middlesex County like the gaudiest Christmas display in your neighborhood this season. Tuesday, after an early power outage, was no exception as the senior guard torched Edison for 25 points in lifting unbeaten South Plainfield to its fifth victory with a 65-40 thumping of Edison in the opening round of the Anthony J. Cotoia Holiday Tournament.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ

