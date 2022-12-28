ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Greeneville shocks Shamrocks; Vikings and Blue Devils fall in Day 1 of Arby’s Classic

By Nick Dugan
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 39th annual Arby’s Classic tipped-off in Viking Hall on Tuesday afternoon, with one of the three local teams scoring a victory.

The tournament opened with Gate City matching up with Christ School (NC). The Blue Devils met their match, falling 60-26.

Five Greenies scored in double figures, led by Wake Forest Commit Bryson Cokley’s 12 points. Junior guard Eli McMurray led Gate City with eleven points.

The Blue Devils will face Tabernacle Baptists Christian Academy (Bahamas) at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Later in the afternoon, host Tennessee High settled in for a battle with undefeated Norcross (GA). The Blue Devils entered the matchup a perfect 10-0 and ranked in the nation’s Top 25 high school teams, according to MaxPreps.

The Vikings were in it early, but trailed by 12 at halftime, as Norcross cruised, 76-51.

Samarion Bond dominated with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Toby Ojukwu chipped in 17 points in the win. Creed Musick (16 pts) and Brandon Dufore (15 points) did much of the heavy lifting for the Vikings in defeat.

Tennessee High will face West Catholic (PA) on Thursday at 9 a.m.

The final area team to take the court on Tuesday cashed in with a major victory, as Greeneville topped Trinity (KY), 57-56.

The Greene Devils trailed throughout much of the game, but hung around long enough to have a shot to win it late. Adjatay Dabbs provided the game-winning three-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to complete the upset.

Dabbs scored a team-high 29 points (7-13 3PT), while Trey Thompson tallied 16 points of his own. Standout freshman, Jayden Johnson, paced the Shamrocks with 21 points in defeat.

Greeneville will face Myers Park (NC) in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

