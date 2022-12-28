ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Lovell stabbing: Four teens arrested over alleged home-invasion murder lived in halfway house

By Tita Smith In Brisbane For Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago

Four boys arrested over the alleged home-invasion murder of a mother-of-two were living in a nearby halfway house that accommodates youth offenders and had been causing trouble in the weeks leading up to the tragedy.

All teenage occupants of the modest brick North Lakes home, in Brisbane's north, were taken into custody on Tuesday over the death of Emma Lovell, 41, who was allegedly stabbed trying to protect her husband Lee, 43, and their two daughters from intruders.

Two 17-year-olds - from Zillmere and Holland Park - have been charged with murder and attempted murder while police continue questioning two boys, aged 16 and 17.

They have been remanded in custody until the new year after their matters were heard in Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday morning.

Mr Lovell suffered non-fatal injuries and has since been released from hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34TM25_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHgEC_0jwAi8BJ00

Police confirmed on Tuesday all four teenagers were 'known to police'.

One of the two juveniles charged with murder was on bail for a break-in and receiving stolen property when the tragedy occurred.

Just days before Ms Lovell was murdered, one of the teens posted footage of himself and others driving allegedly stolen luxury cars.

The group recorded themselves speeding at up to 190km/hour before posing in front of an Audi and a Porsche while throwing up gang signs.

Neighbour Tracey said different boys and girls would move out of the halfway house  every few weeks.

She said her family were not told that the home would be used as a living facility for juvenile offenders when it was bought by a charity organisation in May, 2021.

Over the past 18 months, they have witnessed cops repeatedly storming into the home, heard skirmishes in the street, and smelt drugs wafting over their back fence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343umg_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mEYW_0jwAi8BJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnS0N_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTxnI_0jwAi8BJ00

'We sometimes smell them smoking marijuana, and hear them drinking out the back,' she said.

'One group we could hear them bragging about a car. Some looked as young as 13. None of them have had cars, so we'd always see them walking around the neighbourhood.'

Tracey said there never seemed to be a live-in supervisor, although they once heard a man inside explaining the house rules to the tenants.

Neighbours did witness some clashes at the halfway house, including an incident where a social worker chased a screaming youth down the street.

In another instance, one group of boys banged on Tracey's son's car as he drove towards their home.

When she went over to tell them not to do it again, she was taken aback by how young they looked.

'They were apologetic said 'sorry we thought it was a car that had been chasing further up the road',' she said.

She said the recent group had only moved in a few weeks ago, and appeared quiet compared to previous tenants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXqa4_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfElb_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHHNi_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gydcr_0jwAi8BJ00

In recent days, however, she had noticed a series of graffiti tags saying 'Northside' scrawled along fences, walls and power boxes, near the halfway house.

She was unsure if the group were affiliated with the notorious 'Northside' gang - a group of young teens known for carjackings, violence, and break-ins, then boasting about the crimes online - or if the spray-painted messages were the work of their associates who have visited the home.

Her husband encountered one of the boy's popping his head over their fence to peer into their yard.

'He looked over and asked me if I knew anyone who could get him some pot,' he said.

'I think he was trying to scope out who lived next door.'

Her husband said residents deserved to be informed before halfway houses were set up on their street.

'You've got a bunch of young guys, out on bail for offending, dumped into the community with no supervision,' he said.

'They are predators. There was one guy who would come and check up on them occasionally but I haven't seen him for weeks.

'And now look what has [allegedly] happened.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9ilU_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2B5P_0jwAi8BJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FqTsZ_0jwAi8BJ00

The man said an officer had told him investigators will be inquiring into how much supervision was provided to the youths at the home.

Meanwhile, other residents say they were rattled to learn about the nature of the home in light of the recent arrests.

One elderly woman said she was 'nervous' to sleep last night, while another neighbour who recently moved into the street said 'we won't be staying for long [now]'.

As their street became a crime scene on Tuesday, homes adjacent to the halfway house were taped off as investigators scoured the scene.

Police were seen using a metal detector to search across the front lawn of the properties in the near vicinity.

The Lovells had just returned from a Christmas trip to the Sunshine Coast when they allegedly discovered two intruders inside their Whitfield Crescent home about 11.30pm on Boxing Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMmfX_0jwAi8BJ00

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, Mrs Lovell died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Tributes have continued to flow online for Mrs Lovell, who ran a local ironing service, as she is remembered as a 'beautiful person' by devastated loved ones.

Mr Lovell told Daily Mail Australia his wife had been the 'glue' in their family.

'She was funny, smart, so caring, would do anything for anyone,' he said.

'She died trying to protect me and our family. We're all devastated by what has happened. I miss her so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OC4iK_0jwAi8BJ00

The alleged attack has renewed calls for the Queensland government to crack down on youth offending.

Assistant Minister for Children and Families Michelle Landry said youth crime in the state is 'totally out of control'.

'There needs to be tough legislation introduced from parliament,' the federal MP for Capricornia wrote on Facebook.

'No one feels safe in their own home! We need immediate action.'

The two 17-year-old boys, who have also been charged with enter a dwelling with intent, are due to face Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday.

Comments / 55

Larry Rob
2d ago

sad that they family was disarmed by the government for their protection. as it was said in the advertisement. God created man Samuel colt made them equal

Reply(5)
21
Words of Wisdom
2d ago

God will never bless any country where men are allowed to marry men or vise versus or where men or women disguise their bodies to look like the opposite sex or where murdering unborn babies are legal or where guns have replaced the Bible or where hate and violence fills the heart of man or woman instead of love. No he does not bless America. He blesses individuals from every country. He is giving everyone an opportunity to choose to serve him. Unfortunately, most people do not choose to serve him.

Reply(1)
8
Light Speed
2d ago

Let me guess, there are no spankings in their schools, and they don’t believe in the death penalty.

Reply
8
