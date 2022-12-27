Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Fire Rescue responds to vehicular fire, burn victim
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a recreational vehicle on fire and located a burn victim early this morning. The vehicle was located in an alley behind the 600 block of W. 21st St. and caused damage to an outbuilding. The victim was found by officers a...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/28/22–12/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Residents Rally Around Man Who Is Now Homeless After Father Killed In House Fire
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Donations are pouring into a GoFundMe effort started for Tim Adams, the son of an elderly Cheyenne man who was killed in a house fire the night before Christmas Eve. The fire began after his father, Larry Adams, crawled beneath the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne man perishes in Mitchell Court residential fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly male passed away last Friday after being trapped underneath a burning house, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department announced this evening. On Dec. 23 at around 1:30 p.m., units from Laramie County Fire District #1, Laramie County Fire Authority, Wyoming National Guard Fire, Cheyenne Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court.
capcity.news
GoFundMe launched for family of elderly Cheyenne man killed in Mitchell Court Fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the wife and son of an elderly Cheyenne man who perished last Friday after being trapped in a house fire. On Dec. 23, Laramie County firefighters responded to a residential fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Court and found an elderly man dead at the scene.
Accident Involving 20+ Vehicles Closes Southbound Interstate 25
An accident involving more than 20 vehicles has closed down southbound Interstate 25 at the Johnstown exit. According to Denver 7, confirmation from the Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper, Gary Cutler, said that approximately 20 to 25 vehicles were involved in the accident that occurred at around 11:57 a.m. late Thursday morning.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
wyo4news.com
HPAI reported in Canadian Geese in Cheyenne
December 30 – Two Canada geese from Laramie County have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. The geese were recovered from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne, where several dead geese were reported. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring for the virus’s presence in wild birds.
capcity.news
Downtown Development Authority Board to meet with Cheyenne officials
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Downtown Development Authority Board will meet with city officials on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Mayor’s Conference Room, Room 310, at the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave. Topics of discussion will include reviewing past master plans, open...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Catches Theft Suspects After High-Speed Chase
Troopers captured suspects wanted in an alleged theft in Laramie after a high-speed chase Monday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the suspects for nearly 30 miles. The suspects tried to take an exit to further elude law...
capcity.news
Railspur owner raises West Edge development concerns to City Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The West Edge district’s newest food establishment, Railspur, is scheduled to open to the public for the first time this Saturday, but one of the owners is concerned about the lack of building development in the surrounding area. Chad Willett, a Railspur owner and manager...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Terry Bison Ranch prepares for the New Year and new changes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Terry Bison Ranch is a staple of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and this slice of western heritage will soon be upgraded in the New Year. The Terry Bison Ranch will serve their beef and bison dinner with all the fixings this week and for New Year.
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Dies Day After Hitting Tree In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A woman died Thursday after striking a tree in inclement weather in Cheyenne. The accident happened at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. The Cheyenne Police Department on Friday afternoon said the 2002 Chevy Impala was...
capcity.news
High winds, snow chances to mark end of 2022, start of 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 will go out like a lion with roaring winds and snowfall if the forecast holds up. Today, Dec. 30, started out a bit chilly, but will warm to a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected from the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. Windspeeds may be higher in parts, especially to the west of Cheyenne along Interstate 80.
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
