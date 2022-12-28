This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.

14 DAYS AGO