After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards
Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Dec. 15 ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets […] The post After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
Washington Examiner
Alaska governor threatens to sue Biden EPA over state land development halt
(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its...
CoinDesk
British Columbia Imposes 18-Month Moratorium on New Crypto Mining Operations
British Columbia became the third Canadian province to impose restrictions on crypto mining, saying it will not approve new connections to its power grid for 18 months. In recent weeks, utilities in Quebec and Manitoba imposed similar restrictions on the industry, citing the high demand for power. The province wants...
Biden administration finalizes ‘middle-of-the-road’ water regulations
The Biden administration has issued new regulations for the country’s wetlands and waterways that are seen as a middle ground between previous actions by the Trump and Obama administrations. The regulations define which waters get federal protections that would require businesses to obtain a permit for activities like construction that could damage water quality —…
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Holds Alaska Offshore Oil and Gas Auction
The Biden administration on Friday, December 30 held the first offshore oil lease auction in five years for Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The president had pledged to end new leasing for offshore drilling in his administration but as part of a compromise for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act agreed to conduct three new lease auctions, including this one in Alaska, despite vocal opposition from environmental groups.
The Federal Government Has a Long History of Stealing Land from Tribes. But Co-Management Is a Step in the Right Direction.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a teenager, I lived on the boundary of Canyon De Chelly National Monument in the Navajo Nation near the Arizona and New Mexico border. The red rock canyon system extends like fingers outwards from the Chuska Mountains, carving deep into a broad plateau. It ultimately converges into one canyon as it emerges into the Chinle Valley nearly 2,000 feet below and more than 25 miles from where it started.
Trump Environmental Rule Sought by Oil and Gas Developers Laid to Rest by New EPA Regulations.
Expansive WetlandsPhoto by(Tomosy Monica, USFWS -Public Use) The Trump administration had rolled back the Obama administration’s expanded federal protections as part of its unwinding of hundreds of environmental and public health regulations.
